Jury finds Basingstoke man did stab police officer
You may also like
Two Bailed after Unsuccessful Hit on Waterlooville Drug Dealer Jamie Sibley
Officers investigating a firearms incident which has left a 34 year-old man in hospital with a serious head injury are renewing their appeal for information...
Sussex Police have arrested a local man in connection with cat deaths in Brighton following a break-through in a longstanding investigation. Officers were made...
Siobhan Collins-Grant sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for murder of Sahkira Loseke
Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Sahkira Loseke on Thursday, 12 March at the Old Bailey. On Friday, 13...
Detectives investigating a murder in Haringey have made a third arrest
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, 22 February on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station. Police were called...
Officers had responded to reports that a motorbike was being driven dangerously
A male who doused eight police officers with petrol has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. 28-year-old Justin Jackson, from Ward Close...
Ali drove through Bolton at speeds in excess of 60mph, where the speed limit was 30mph He failed to see Colin Olawumi, 65, crossing the road until the last moment
A drug driver who knocked down and killed a man has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP...
A man has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Mohammad Raza Gulzar who died after being stabbed in Whetstone
Mohammed Abraheem Sikander, 22 of Dale Grove, N12, will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 June charged with murder and...
As cases of Coronavirus continue to increase across the capital, the Met will be stepping up its response to target those who continue to flout the regulations, which are designed to keep Londoners safe
The announcement comes ahead of London’s local alert level being increase from “medium” to “high” at 12.01am on Saturday, 17 October. Across all of...
80 year old Pensioner jailed for attempted Murder
An 80-year-old man has been sentenced to more than thirteen years behind bars for the attempted murder of a member of staff at his care home. Pensioner, Fred...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a car workshop on West Hendon Broadway in #Colindale
Fire crews were called just before 7pm on Thursday evening to West Hendon on the Broadway to a blaze that had ripped through a car workshop at the rear of a...
TalkTalk broadband down across UK following Major outage
TalkTalk broadband is down across Many parts of the as thousands left unable to get online It is thought that the technical problems are due to a ‘major...
Group attack two men in Titchfield Rec leaving them seriously injured
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men have been seriously assaulted in Titchfield. At 3.25am on Sunday, 22 July officers were called to The Square...
Police Charge Fake Police Man with multiple counts of robbery
Detectives investigating a series of offences committed by a man impersonating a police officer have charged a man. Eamon Hannigan, 46 (05.03.72) of no fixed...
PC Harper’s killers jailed for 42 years as judge says it was ‘close to murder’
Three teenagers have been jailed for a total of 42 years following the manslaughter PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire. Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole...
Officers investigating the disappearance of a woman in south London are releasing a CCTV image of her from the night she was reported missing
33-year-old Sarah Everard had been at a friend’s house in Clapham on the evening of Wednesday, 3 March. At approximately 21:00hrs she left the...
A gang member who breached an injunction six times has been jailed for 20-weeks
Carlito Hall, 21, is a member of the so-called C17 gang in Thurrock who were made the subject of a gang injunction. Under the terms of the court order Hall and...
Blaze rips through Lorry causing explosion near Whitchurch
A large goods vehicle has been totally gutted after a fire ripped through it causing a number of explosion in the village of Hurstbourne Priors this afternoon...
Manhunt launched after midnight church sex attack in Reading
It took place just after midnight on Tuesday (17/11), next to the side entrance of Reading Minster of St Mary Virgin Church, opposite St Mary’s Butts. A...
Richard Bolder of Fathoms Reach, Hayling Island has been jailed for four years and three months
A 28 year-old man has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for a GBH assault and a separate count of battery, which took place on Hayling...
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking. Jamie Reid, 31 of Glenthorne Road, W6 was arrested on Friday, 19 June and...
Officers investigating a high-value theft from a business in Alfreton want to speak to this man in connection with the incident
Officers investigating a high-value theft from a business in Alfreton want to speak to this man in connection with the incident. The theft occurred between 6am...
Four Dead in Leicester Explosion
Four people have died in an explosion in Leicester, police have confirmed. Leicestershire Police declared a major incident after reports of a blast in Hinckley...
Two men rushed to hospital after double Hackney stabbing
Two men have been rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds. Scotland Yard say police were first called at 2.43pm to Frampton Park Road in Hackney...
Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Ryde are adopting two Post Office’s in the town. The scheme comes after the closure of the Police station in June...