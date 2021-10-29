A deputy head primary school teacher has appeared in court charged with 18 child sex abuse offences, including two counts of rape
Protester takes to Roof of former Conservative Crewe MP Ed Timpson
A Protester has been on the roof of former Conservative Crewe MP Ed Timpson’s house in Tarporley for more than two days. Police have confirmed that a small...
Officers are concerned about 72 year old John Gamble who’s gone missing
John is 5ft8, medium build, he has a beard and his hair is dishevelled. He was last seen Monday afternoon wearing coat and jogging bottoms – both black. John...
Fire crews called after explosion in a bedroom in Penge
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes on Woodbine Grove in Penge. The call comes following reports of an...
Five guilty after catamaran full of Coke worth 112 million intercepted
Five men have been convicted of trying to import 1.4 tonnes of cocaine – with a street value of £112million – which was hidden in a 60ft sailing yacht...
Five Scarborough men given life sentences for murder The gang must serve a minimum of almost 100 years in total before they can be considered for release
At around 2am, on Sunday 20 October 2019, Stefan Selvage 19, Dawid Goral, 21, Callon Brass, 22, Kieran Watkinson, 19, and Stevie Low, 23, stabbed Solomon...
Youngest person ever to be convicted of manslaughter in the Avon and Somerset force area
A 14-year-old boy who stabbed a man to death in Bristol following a dispute over a bike has been convicted of manslaughter. The teenager, who cannot be named...
The Floating Bridge is temporarily out of service. The Cowes – East Cowes Floating Bridge has been taken out of service tonight (Sunday). The chain ferry is...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises in Canterbury Road, Margate
Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and a fog spike to extinguish the fire. One person was passed into the care of...
Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, today announces it has signed a conditional agreement to dispose of the operations of its container business (“Containers”) to Maritime, a UK-based, intermodal logistics company
The operations will be sold for a consideration of approximately GBP1.5m. Net liabilities of approximately GBP1.0m, primarily in respect of leased fleet...
Man Sought after Burglary in the Polygon Area of Southampton
Officers seek identity of man in CCTV image following a burglary in Southampton Police would like to speak with him regarding a stolen bank card linked to a...
Police appeal after woman injured at King George V station in East London
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a serious incident at King George V DLR station tonight. Officers were called to King George V DLR station at 8...
A car key burglar who targeted two homes over two nights has been jailed thanks to officers’ swift actions
Hamza Javed was arrested within hours of committing the second burglary by our fast responding officers. He claimed he acted as a lookout while his two...
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who was last seen in the Barnes area
Paul Conte, 21, is thought to have been wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, white shoes and had his hair tied in a bun. He is 5ft 10ins and of slim build. He...
Fire breaks out at chalet in Gurnard Pines
Two fire crews from Newport are currently dealing with a fire that has broken out at a chalet on the Gurnard Pines estate on the Isle of Wight. It is...
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance paramedic has been struck off the medical register after being convicted of making indecent photographs of children
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance paramedic has been struck off the medical register after being convicted of making indecent photographs of children...
A man who was involved in two aggravated burglaries in north London in which elderly residents were threatened with screwdrivers has been jailed
Michael Maughan, 18 of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court to a total of eight years’ imprisonment. Maughan had been...
Appeal to trace woman who has absconded from mental health facility in Highgate
Police are very concerned for the welfare of a woman who has absconded from a mental health facility in Highgate. Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36, went missing...
Lyminster burglary: Large haul of fishing equipment stolen – Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a large quantity of fishing equipment was stolen in a burglary in Littlehampton. The intruder broke into the back of a...
Two rescued from fishing boat that sinks off the Isle of Man
HM Coastguard coordinated the rescue of two fishermen from their life raft after their fishing vessel sank off the Isle Of Man. At 6pm, Belfast Coastguard...
Drug dealers jailed after officers seize more than 40 crack cocaine deals in Maidstone
Two men have received prison sentences following their arrest in possession of drugs by plain clothes officers in Maidstone. At around 1.10pm on Wednesday 13...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Croydon
Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday, 12 December to reports of a stabbing at an address in Canning Road, Croydon. Officers and London...
Cat flap burglar jailed for five years
Burglar jailed after trying to enter home through cat flap A burglar who attempted to gain entry to a home through a cat flap has been sentenced to five years...
Marvin Lewis, has booked his place in prison for Christmas after possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply
Marvin Lewis, aged 37, of Florian Gardens in Reading, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply in a...