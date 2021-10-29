BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

A man has sadly died following an incident in Portsmouth last night

October 29, 2021
Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday evening to the junction of Copnor Road and Amberley Road.
They were responding to concern for the safety of a man in his 50s.
Police and paramedics attended and the man was rushed to QA Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
His next of kin have been informed.
At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
 
 
