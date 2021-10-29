A Portsmouth man has been charged in connection with the serious assault in Cosham on Monday evening
Charles Ellis has Alzheimers and may appear confused He’s Missing
Charles Ellis, 72, has been #MISSING from his address in #Deptford #Lewisham since 10pm on 20 July. Charles has Alzheimers and may appear confused/ disoriented...
Police searching for missing Black hulled boat
Officers from Hampshire Police Marine division have issued an appeal for any sighting of a small black hulled boat that may have ended up on a beach in or...
Officers in the West Midlands want to speak to this man following a burglary
Officers in the West Midlands want to speak to this man following a burglary in Weoley Castle #Birmingham. Jewellery, cash and tools were stolen from a house...
Armed Response officers have arrested Four men following an incident on Hayling Island
Four men have been arrested following an incident at Hayling Island this evening. Officers were called at 5.45pm this evening (September 4) to the beach...
Air ambulance called to Lenham
A person was struck by a car at the junction of Old School Close and High Street in Lenham at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon. An Air ambulance landed in a...
The 27-year-old admitted charges of unlawful wounding and dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and three months at Canterbury Crown Court
Monday 28 September 2020 Jail for man following nightclub assault in Herne Bay A nightclub-goer who assaulted a member of staff before driving a car into...
Detectives from the Central East Command Unit are investigating the theft of thousands of prints by the Hackney-based artist STIK and are urging their safe return
The prints were a 50cm x 50cm poster of one of his 2016 works called ‘Holding Hands’, featuring a drawing of two STIK individuals holding hands. The prints...
Scum bag steals from ambulance on Christmas Day in Portsmouth
At approximately 5.40 on Christmas Day, whilst an ambulance crews was assisting a patient into their ambulance, a male wearing a balaclava stole their...
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sami’s murder
Detectives investigating a murder that took place three years ago today believe an anonymous caller may hold the key to identifying those responsible. Sami...
Four people have been arrested following a stabbing in Hayes
Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 3.47pm on Saturday, 9 February, to reports of a fight in progress in Central Avenue, Hayes. Officers...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of break-ins to garages in Ludgershall
During the night of Wednesday 3 March into the early hours of Thursday 4 March, several garages on Wood Park were broken into; however, no items were taken . ...
Four Fire fighters injured after Million Pound Fire engine involved in collision in Streatham
A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a Range Rover...
A prolific thief will spend Christmas behind bars after breaking into a car – just hours after being spared jail for a similar offence
Aaron Richardson has brought misery to families across Sunderland as a result of his frequent and widespread offending. The 31-year-old received an eight...
Father of One stabbed to death at Crossharbour DLR station
Detectives at British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a murder investigation after two men were stabbed at Crossharbour DLR station this...
Detectives have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run collision in the Black Country
The man was struck by a car in St Marks Road, Tipton, at around 1.45pm on Saturday. Paramedics attempted to revive him but sadly he couldn’t be saved and died...
Drugs were found on the passenger who must now attend the station to be interviewed
Local officers are on an operation tonight tackling vehicle crime in the Wombourne and Himley area, following feedback from residents. Within minutes of going...
Police fins body of missing Anna Gratzkowski
Police have found the body of 19-year-old Anna Gratzkowski who had been missing since Saturday 8th August. Officers were called to parkland in Godinton just...
Missing man from Ramsgate found safe and well
A 24-year-old man reported missing from Ramsgate since 29 December 2019 has been found safe and well Following a well shared social media appeal by his mum and...
Taxi driver left with potentially life-changing injuries after assault in Colne
Officers are appealing for information after a taxi driver was left with potentially life-changing injuries following an assault in Colne. Police were called...
Man charged over Medway pub attack
Detectives investigating a serious assault outside a Dartford pub have arrested and charged a suspect. Police and ambulance staff were called to the Flying...
A drug dealer stopped at a Medway Mcdonalds drive-through restaurant has been jailed for three years
A drug dealer stopped at a Medway Mcdonalds drive-through restaurant has been jailed for three years. Lewis Nelson-Iye was found in possession of cocaine...
Man who threatened staff with steak knives is jailed
Herne Bay man who used a handful of steak knives to threaten to kill pub staff in an unprovoked attack, has been jailed for over two years. John Hazelgrove...
Yellow weather warning of Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption and flooding
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into southern areas during Friday night, reaching south Wales and the Midlands early on Saturday. This is likely to...
A holiday maker who has been staying at Nodes Point Holiday Park on the Isle of Wight has lost his dog named Lucy overnight. Lucy who is pictured is very old...