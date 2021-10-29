Body-worn video footage played in court shows officers attempting to detain Matthew Wagstaff before a ‘scuffle’ in Privett Road, Gosport.
A Gosport crackhead – who previously avoided jail for assaulting a police officer – was tasered by police after he tried to flee having been pulled over in his ex-partner’s stolen car in September
At Portsmouth Crown Court he was again spared prison after a judge heard he had come off an opioid substitute, crack cocaine, at the time, and his unborn child was facing serious medical complications.
Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoe Wakefield represents rank-and-file officers and said the sentence was ‘extremely disappointing’.
“It’s unfortunately not surprising but extremely disappointing.’
Recorder Adam Feest QC said it would be ‘unjust in all the circumstances’ to jail Wagstaff.
Wagstaff was further banned from driving for 18 months.
He admitted assaulting an emergency worker, driving without a licence or insurance and taking a vehicle without consent.
Daniel Reilly, mitigating, had told the court when the incident happened it was the ‘first time he had been drug-free for 14 years’.