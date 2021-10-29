BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

Officers investigating an incident in which a man with a knife attacked a woman on London Road have charged a man.

October 29, 2021
1 Min Read

Jahangir Miah, 46, of Bevis Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of assault by beating.
This follows reports at 3.04pm on Tuesday 26th October that a man had been seen outside of Poundland on London Road in possession of a knife. It was reported to police and Spotted Portsmouth that two people received minor injuries to their abdomen in the incident.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp