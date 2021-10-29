Toys R Us is making a much-anticipated return to the UK, four years after it went into administration

The beloved toy shop chain broke hearts across the nation when it sadly went bust back in 2018, due to a change in consumer habits and, like many traditional physical stores, a struggle to keep up with the rise of online SHOPPING.

But now, after relaunching in Australia two years ago, Toys R Us is set TO once again open its physical doors in the UK.

The brand announced earlier this week that it has signed a long-term exclusive licence agreement to relaunch bricks and mortar Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores across the UK.

Stores are expected to begin opening from 2022 onwards.

Although the exact date is unconfirmed at this point when, where, and how many stores will reopen across the country, there is said to be a plan for web sales to UK shoppers to start over the next several months.

Initially it’s said to be operating out of existing locations in Australia while it works to establish local teams, offices, and logistics here.

The companies said in a joint statement said Toys”R”Us ANZ has the licence agreement to run “digital and physical retail commerce” for the brand in the UK.

Speaking on the return of the retailer, Louis Mittoni – Head of Toys R US ANZ – said, “Since Toys R Us’ return to Australia in June 2019, we have scaled quickly as customers returned to the much-loved brand and our e-commerce model has proven its success.

“My team and I are looking forward to developing technical and commercial relationships with UK-based vendors and partners and to engage with the many loyal Toys R Us former customers and fans in the UK.”

Yehuda Shmidman – Chairman and CEO of parent company WHP Global and Toys R Us – added, “Toys R Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25 plus countries generating over $2billion a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for the UK markets.”