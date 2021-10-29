A woman who caused the death of her passenger by dangerous driving in Battersea has been sentenced

Rajanee Brown, 26, of Balham Hill, SW12, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, 29 October to three years’ imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving.

In addition, she is disqualified from driving for 54 months following which she is required to take and pass a driving test should she wish to drive again.

She was found guilty at the same court on Friday, 23 July.

Brown was driving home from a nightclub in the early hours of 22 December 2019 when the car she was driving veered onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with a coach.

Emergency services attended and carried out emergency first aid. Despite their best efforts, 24-year-old Aliyah Roach was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Helen Craine, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This tragic case highlights the need to remain alert and vigilant on the roads, paying attention at all times.

“By not doing so, Brown, has left Aliyah’s young son without his mother, her parents without their daughter, as well as the wider family and friends suffering her loss.”