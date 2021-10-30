Detectives investigating the murder of Sharmake Mohamud in Haringey have charged a man

Ali Cessay, 28 of no fixed address was arrested by detectives at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, 27 October. On 28 October he was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Thursday, 28 October where he was further remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 1 November.

The charges relate to the murder of Sharmake Mohamud, 22 at Green Lanes, N8 on Tuesday, 21 September.

Two other men – aged in their 20s and 30s – received gunshot injuries as a result of this incident; both received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Four men,all aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 22 September. All four have now been released with no further action.