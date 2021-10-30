A man who fatally stabbed a man in Southwark in November last year has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment

Tyrece Fuller, 22, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, was found guilty of the manslaughter of 27-year-old Terrell Davis-Emmons following a week-and-a-half long trial at Inner London Crown Court.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, 28 October in his absence after he refused to attend court. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter and three years for possession of an offensive weapon, to run concurrently.

The court heard that CCTV captured the attack on Terrell on the evening of 22 November 2020. Fuller was seen hanging around Blenheim Gardens estate near to communal gardens at the rear of Ramilles Close.

At approximately 5.50pm, CCTV captures a figure, the victim Terrell Davis-Emmons, walking toward where Fuller is standing. Fuller is then seen entering a property on Ramilles Close, shortly after he is seen leaving the address and appears to put something into his pocket or waistband.

Terrell is then captured on CCTV approaching Fuller and hugging him. An altercation then breaks out between the two, both men brandish knives at each other before they are separated by a third man.

Terrell is seen putting his weapon away, the pair separate and seem to go in opposite directions. Fuller has also put away his knife as the two men appear to continue to keep shouting each other. The third man continues to stand between the two men, seemingly encouraging them to walk away.

Shortly before 6pm CCTV captures Fuller, pull out a knife and stab Terrell once to the chest before running away towards Prague Place.

Emergency services were alerted at 15.57pm and police arrived at the scene at approximately 6pm. Officers began providing Terrell first aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service. A London Air Ambulance crew arrived at 6.20pm and carried out emergency resuscitation in an attempt to save Terrell’s life. Despite these efforts, Terrell was pronounced dead at 6.39pm.

Fuller was first arrested by police on 24 November 2020 and was initially released under investigation.

On 26 November 2020, police executed a search warrant at a property on Ramilles Close where a disconnected CCTV recording system was recovered. Following a review of the footage, which recorded the moment in which Terrell was fatally stabbed, Fuller was re-arrested shortly after midnight on 28 November. He was charged the same day.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command led the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who led the investigation, said: “I would firstly like to say my thoughts are with Terrell’s family as they continue to come to terms with the tragic events of the past year.

“The events of November 22 clearly demonstrate the dangers of carrying a knife. The Met will continue to clamp down on violence in all its forms so we see no more young men losing their lives on our streets.”