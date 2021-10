The incident happened at approximately 10.15am on Tuesday, 31 August on the top deck of a route 468 bus as it headed towards Croydon. The female victim was sexually assaulted by a male as she sat on the bus.

Anyone who recognises this man or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 2572/31AUG21.

You can also report information completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org