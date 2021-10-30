A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a number of child sex offences following an investigation by Hertfordshire Police

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke on Thursday, 28 October.

Later the same day, he was charged with the following offences:

Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

Attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity

Arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

Meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming

DC Olwage was remanded in custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 29 October.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and DC Olwage has been suspended.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards, said: “The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue.

“He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence. He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings.

“It is important that nothing is said or published that could pose a risk to those proceedings.”