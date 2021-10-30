BREAKING BRIXTON LAMBETH LONDON

Concerns for missing 80 year old woman from Brixton

October 30, 2021
Please look out for Ramatu who is 80 she is missing from the brixton area she was last seen in Friday evening. Ramatu was seen wearing sky blue/gold dress, black headscarf, pink handbag.
Anyone with information or any sightings please call the Met Police on 101.

