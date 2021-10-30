Please look out for Ramatu who is 80 she is missing from the brixton area she was last seen in Friday evening. Ramatu was seen wearing sky blue/gold dress, black headscarf, pink handbag.
Anyone with information or any sightings please call the Met Police on 101.
Concerns for missing 80 year old woman from Brixton
A5 in Bedfordshire closed in both directions following life changing collision
The A5 in Bedfordshire is closed in both directions between the A4012 (at Hockliffe) and the A5183 due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle...
Man stabbed on Homerton High Street
Police called at 6.05pm to #Homerton High Street after a man was stabbed. The victim, aged in his 50s, remains in hospital – condition treated as life...
Police hunt Robbers after Raid at Santander Bank In Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Southampton in the early hours of this morning (February 25). Officers from Hampshire Police were...
Four Flats evacuated after Serious Fire in Gravesend
Kent Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a serious flat fire in Parrock Street, Gravesend. Three fire engines attended just after 7pm on Sunday (May...
Officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce are working alongside South Area Command Unit officers in addition to other pan-London resources after 13 Stabbing in 24 hours
Additional police officers have been deployed to south London today following a series of incidents in the past 24 hours. Officers from the Met’s Violent Crime...
The Supreme Court is to rule later whether the runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum should be allowed back into the UK from Syria
The ruling comes six years after the then 15-year-old left with friends to join the Islamic State group. The government stripped her of British nationality...
Fatal collision on A229 Blue Bell Hill in Kent
Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A229 Blue Bell Hill are appealing for information. Kent Police was called at 12.50am on Saturday 25 May 2019...
Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was threatened with a screwdriver during a fight in Chingford
At approximately 4.30pmon Monday, 22 March the boy and his friend were walking home along Endlebury Road when they became involved in a argument with...
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park in January are continuing to appeal for information
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park in January are continuing to appeal for information. Takieddine...
Seven men have been arrested during the latest crackdown on organised crime and the supply of drugs in #Maidstone
The suspects were detained during a series of simultaneous search warrants at properties in the town, Officers from the Maidstone Community Safety Unit...
Breaking Richmond Bridge Sealed off Following Stabbing
The Met Police have this evening sealed of part of Richmond Bridge following what is understood to be been a stabbing that took place just before midnight on...
Armed Police storm flat in Belgrave Place Brighton
Armed Police have been called to a flat on Belgrave Place in the city this evening. A large cordon has been put in place at Belgrave Place with the junction...
Man on crutches rushed to hospital after collision involving HGV in Lewisham
Police were called at approximately 1.41pm on Wednesday, 18 August to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Lewisham High...
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at the sports field at Wheldrake
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at the sports field at Wheldrake Recreation...
Paul Andrew Degenhart has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court charged with 34 counts of child sexual offences
A 48-year-old man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual offences. Paul Andrew Degenhart has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since...
Despite engineers working through the night to locate the location of the collapse of a major sewer they have been unsuccessful. Drainage specialists were...
Peado Labourer David Nicholas Wilson has admitted 96 sex abuse offences against 51 boys aged four to 14 from across the UK
Labourer David Nicholas Wilson, 36, created and used the series of fake identities to contact the victims on Facebook and other social media. Using...
After 32 years of dedicated service to London, Dany Cotton, London Fire Brigade’s first woman Commissioner, will retire from service in April 2020. “I...
This violent thug is today behind bars after he attacked his friend with a machete leaving him unable to hold his newborn baby.
Benjamin Appleby (pictured) wielded the weapon inside his living room after a night of socialising in February 2019 turned sour. Despite having been friends...
A persistent police dog helped track down a suspect seen running from police across fields in Peacehaven
Officers were called to Pelham Rise at 8.40pm on October 11 after a man was seen bleeding. When officers arrived, they were unsure of the exact route taken by...
Rewarding the lowest paid in a post-Covid budget for recognition, recovery and regeneration
Social care staff who have been at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic are among those to be rewarded by the council’s first post-Covid budget. Bury is...
Police’failed teen, Lucy McHugh 13, killed by paedo lodger who feared she’d expose horrific abuse
Lucy McHugh was stabbed to death by paedophile Stephen Nicholson. Now, a damning report found that police did not thoroughly investigate concerns that the 13...
Four people who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old NHS worker because he lived in south Newham have been found guilty of murder
Mohammad Jalloh, 19 of Watt Street, Wapping; Vagnei Colubali, 23 of Suffolk Road, Enfield; David Ture, 19 of Bloomsbury Street, Camden and a 17-year-old male...
Man appears in court in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre
Man appears in court in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre. A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with a...