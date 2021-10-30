Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a man in the River Medway at Kingfisher Meadows near Lockmeadow in Maidstone. Emergency services worked together at the scene to locate the man. He was pulled to safety on a rescue sled and placed in the care of paramedics from SECamb.
Man rescued from river in Maidstone by emergency services
