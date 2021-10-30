Two dead two serious in Tidworth collision

Two people have sadly died following a collision on Perham Down Road, Tidworth yesterday evening (29/10).

At approximately 10pm we responded to the road traffic collision involving a Renault Clio which had struck a tree after leaving the road.

Officers have revealed that a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

Two other men who were in the vehicle, aged 27 and 19, have both been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious but not thought to be life threatening injuries and a 20-year-old man has also gone to hospital with minor injuries.

The road will remain closed for several hours while our investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding the collision, including if you saw the vehicle involved earlier in the evening, please call 101 and quote log number 326 of Friday 29 October.