Officers investigating the theft of a bicycle in Herne Bay are appealing for information

At around 8.30pm on Monday 25 October 2021, a man attended a property in the Broomfield Road area of the town after arranging to buy the ‘Cube Reaction Hybrid’ bike online.

The man asked to test-ride the bike, before riding off without paying the owner, and not returning.

The suspect is described as white, around 17 or 18 years old, approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, with short, dark hair, a black coat, black jeans and black trainers.

An investigation is ongoing and officers have released an image of the stolen bike as part of an appeal for information.

Anyone who has seen the bike, or has been offered it for sale, should ring 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/215748/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link.