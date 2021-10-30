Witnesses and Dashcam Footage Sought After Driver Flees From Scene of M62 Collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a driver involved in a collision on the M62 last Sunday (24 October) ran away from the scene.

The collision happened shortly before 1.30pm on the M62 westbound between junctions 23 (Outlane) and 22 (Rishworth) and involved a red BMW M4 and a white Audi A3.

The occupants of the Audi suffered slight injuries.

The driver of the BMW ran away from the scene.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the BMW was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 881 of 24/10.