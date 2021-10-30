Passengers at Stansted Airport have been evacuated following reports of a ‘suspicious package in the terminal

The suspicious package was found in the security area of the airport terminal and a partial evacuation of the airport has taken place this afternoon (October 30).

Essex Police are reportedly taking the lead on the incident, and are managing the response.

Passengers have reported being evacuated.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: We’re currently at #StanstedAirport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area.

A cordon’s been set up.

Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport & brought to a position of safety.

Military explosive experts will assess the package.