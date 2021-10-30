Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Faversham

The incident happened at around midday on Wednesday 29 September 2021 in Union Street.

It is alleged that, following an altercation involving a man in his 20s who was standing in the road and the driver of a stationary silver convertible BMW, the vehicle began moving and was involved in a collision with the pedestrian.

Investigating officer, PC Charlotte Grant, said: ‘Fortunately, the pedestrian did not suffer any serious injuries and enquiries by our officers have since established the identity of the driver.

‘We are now appealing for anybody who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to the police to call the appeal line.’

Anybody with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference number 46/191675/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.