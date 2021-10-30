A major rescue operation is underway in the River Cleddau in the centre of Haverfordwest

There is a frantic search for a number of individuals who were paddle boarding in the water early this morning. The paddle boarders got into difficulty when there was a sudden downpour of rain which made the conditions in the river suddenly treacherous.

A number of rescue teams from all over South and West Wales are at the scene including a diving team from Swansea. Nets and hoses have been hung between the river banks to keep rescuers safe. A rescue helicopter from HM Coastguard is searching the river from above. Local coastguard teams and fire brigade are assisting.

Dyfed Powys Police have issued a statement confirming that there were reports of people in the water. A spokesperson said: “A multi-agency search is taking place of the river Cleddau in Haverfordwest following reports of people in distress in the water. The Quay Street and surrounding areas have been cordoned off, and we are asking the public to keep clear of the area at this time.

“Ambulance, Fire and Coastguard crews, including Coastguard helicopter, are assisting with the search.”

There are now four helicopters involved in the operation including two air ambulances, one police helicopter and the coastguard helicopter

