A band of rainfall will arrive across southwest England and Wales shortly after midnight and then push quickly northeastwards before finally clearing from Essex and Kent by late afternoon. Some locations will see 20-30 mm of rainfall within 2 or 3 hours, perhaps a large proportion of this in less than an hour. This will be falling on near-saturated ground, so is likely to cause surface water flooding in places. Strong winds will gust into the 40s of mph for many, especially close to coasts, but in a few places they may reach between 50 and 60 mph. This could perhaps cause some additional disruption, and adds to the very poor travelling conditions.
Yellow weather warning issued for Kent,London and Essex
A 15-year-old boy was convicted after a series of incidents in Croydon in which he attacked teenage girls as they were walking to school
The teenager appeared at Croydon Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of GBH. He further pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault...
Pensioner killed in fatal collision in Weldon Bridge
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Northumberland which has tragically killed a motorist and left another injured. At 11am on...
Another busy period as more pavement improvements are being carried out across the Island. During the year at least four crews will be working to ensure that...
Two adults and a teenager have appeared in court after the body of a five-year-old boy was found in a river
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Aberkenfig on Saturday. John Cole, 39, has been charged with murder. He...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry in Walthamstow have charged a man with murder
Marvin Ward, 18 of Westwood Road, Ilford will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 March. He was charged on Sunday, 21...
Fire crews battle blaze involving cylinders
Three fire crews are currently in attendance at a domestic property fire on Brockhamhurst Road in Betchworth . The incident is likely be a protracted one as it...
Yesterday evening just after 6pm in Portsmouth, Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to deal with a fire to a ‘persons reported’ fire on the...
Visa outage: payment chaos after card network crashes
If you’re heading out to the shops or your local fast food chain this evening (Thursday) you might want to take some loose change with you as major system...
Collision Closes A10 Great Cambridge Road Enfield
A Serious road traffic collision on the A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield has resulted in the road being closed. The A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield...
Canterbury Taxi rank in police lockdown after delivery rider is stabbed
Police have been called to a fight in the City of Canterbury this afternoon were a man has been stabbed and two others injured. Witnesses say a fight broken...
Burglar caught in New Forest Creeper Burglaries Jailed
Southampton man, Robin Blackburn, was jailed on Friday 4 August after pleading guilty to two burglaries in the New Forest, committed in May and June this year...
Large, bright and very visible, the airbag sends a clear message to drivers but can also be put in place very quickly
An inflatable safety barrier that can be put up in a matter of minutes is to help protect road workers on Highways England’s road network. The new airbag is...
Driver Escapes Serious Injury after Car Ploughs into Railings in Esher
This is the damage caused to a car after it ploughed into railings outside a posh block of Flat in Esher Surrey. This is the damage caused to a car after it...
Fire crews tackle Southampton Workshop fire
Six crews attended a garage fire in Bond Street, Northam in the early hours of Saturday morning. The fire affected the ground floor workshop and first floor...
Paul Barnett died from a single stab wound following an altercation with Paul Bodell in Grosvenor Road, Skegness
Paul Bodell, 37 of Grosvenor Road in Skegness, was found guilty by a jury following a trial which lasted 13 days. He has been remanded and will be sentenced on...
With Christmas fast approaching, its good to make sure that you get those all so important presents sent off before the last post cut off date so they arrive on time…
In this article you can find out all the relevant information about getting your letters and parcels off to your friends, loved ones and customers in...
Cyclist killed in HGV hit and run
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bracknell. At around 4.45am yesterday (4/8) a white articulated lorry and a...
Fire crews tackle blaze at National Grid in Ashford
Kent Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a large fire at a National Grid site in Sellindge, Ashford. At the height of the incident, 12 fire...
Fire crews tackle grassland fire in Dartford
Firefighters have been tackling a large amount of grassland alight near to Chapel Drive and Cotton Lane in Dartford since about 7:10pm on Saturday evening. Six...
A robber who threatened shop staff with a knife and a screwdriver has been jailed
A robber who threatened shop staff with a knife and a screwdriver during two incidents in Nottingham has been jailed for five years and seven months. Naveed...
A 16-year-old boy was injured ina hit and run road traffic collision in Oxford
At 2.21pm yesterday (15/11), the boy was riding a scooter in London Road at the junction with Wharton Road when he was in collision with a black BMW which did...
Police are issuing images of men they want to speak with following a burglary at a business premises in Huddersfield
The Kirklees District Crime Team are appealing for information regarding a break-in at the Boots store on the Great Northern Retail Park, and if anyone...
A36 closed in both directions following serious collision
The A36 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between the A27 near Whiteparish and A338 near Salisbury due to a collision. All three emergency services are...
A fourth man has been charged in connection with a murder in south-west London
Lewis Adams, 29 of Rutherwick Rise, Croydon was charged on Wednesday, 21 October with the murder of 25-year-old Patrick Gomes De’Almeida in Morden. He was also...