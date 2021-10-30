Yellow weather warning issued for Kent,London and Essex

A band of rainfall will arrive across southwest England and Wales shortly after midnight and then push quickly northeastwards before finally clearing from Essex and Kent by late afternoon. Some locations will see 20-30 mm of rainfall within 2 or 3 hours, perhaps a large proportion of this in less than an hour. This will be falling on near-saturated ground, so is likely to cause surface water flooding in places. Strong winds will gust into the 40s of mph for many, especially close to coasts, but in a few places they may reach between 50 and 60 mph. This could perhaps cause some additional disruption, and adds to the very poor travelling conditions.