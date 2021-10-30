Officers come under attack with fireworks after closing down three unlicensed music events in London

Police officers have closed three unlicensed music events (UMEs) as part of this weekend’s proactive operation to disrupt anti-social behaviour in the capital during Halloween

At 11.43pm on Friday, 29 October, Police were called to Glasshouse Walk in Lambeth following complaints about fireworks being set off. Officers attended and found 300 youths at a community centre.

As the crowds began to go home, a number of fights broke out and fireworks and other items were thrown towards officers. Additional officers attended and the crowds were dispersed by 1.20am. One officer was treated for injuries.

Officers were later made aware of a UME in railway arches on Corbetts Lane in Southwark. Upon arrival, they found approximately 150 people who they dispersed from the area. The sound system was seized and the organiser was reported for licensing offences. The officers left the scene at 3.45am to continue with their patrols.

Across London, in Bethnal Green, police attended an address on Birkbeck Street having established that a UME was planned. Approximately 30 people were present and quickly left.

Officers have also used intelligence gathering to take pre-emptive action against individuals who were believed to be planning events, as well as being involved in the supply of drugs.

Warrants were carried out in Southwark and Camden with three people arrested. A number of drugs, knives and offensive weapons were seized.

Chief Inspector Jack May-Robinson said: “Whilst we appreciate that a lot of people will be celebrating Halloween this weekend with house parties, there are a number of people who will choose to host large music events.

“These gatherings blight the lives of local residents. They often attract anti-social behaviour and can be dangerous environments for those attending them.

“Where we identify an event, we work hard to ensure that appropriate action is taken and equipment is seized to prevent attendees moving to another location.

“Extra patrols are taking place all over London to maintain public safety. I would urge anyone with concerns to contact police so that we can interrupt these UMEs before they escalate.”