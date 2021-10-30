At 7.40pm on Saturday, 30 October police were alerted to reports of a male spraying swastikas on the walls of a synagogue in Belsize Square.
Officers attended and began a search for the suspect.
Shortly after 8pm, they located a 16-year-old male nearby who was arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated criminal damage.
He has been taken into custody.
Further enquiries have established that other swastikas have been sprayed on walls in the surrounding area.
An investigation is under way to determine if the same person is responsible.
Anyone who witnessed the offences taking place or who has other information and has not yet spoken to police should call 101, giving the reference 6604/30OCT.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
A teenager has been arrested after a synagogue in Camden was defaced with swastikas
At 7.40pm on Saturday, 30 October police were alerted to reports of a male spraying swastikas on the walls of a synagogue in Belsize Square.
You may also like
A man has been arrested after a Police officer was injured in Uxbridge
A man has been arrested after a police officer was injured in Uxbridge. Police were called at 9.45pm on Thursday, 29 July to Park Road. It had been reported...
Detectives release images of man wanted for assault and malicious communications
Officers from the Met’s South East BCU’s Safeguarding team, which covers the boroughs of Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley, have released two image of 25-year-old...
A paramedic has sadly died after losing their battle with COVID-19.
A paramedic has sadly died after losing their battle with COVID-19. The paramedic, who has not been named, passed away yesterday (17th April) in hospital. The...
Police appeal after Hit and Run Road Crash Near Winchester
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a road traffic collision A white Honda Jazz was in collision with a white 4×4...
Police stipulate conditions ahead of the planned environmental protests (Rebellion goes to Parliament) in central London
Ahead of the planned environmental protests (Rebellion goes to Parliament) in central London tomorrow (Tuesday, 1 September), The Met has imposed conditions...
Manhunt for Armed Robbery in Dartford
The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is appealing for information following a report of a robbery at a convenience store in Dartford. Officers were...
Police appeal for Missing East London Man Luke Brady
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man from Stratford. Luke Brady, 26, was last seen at about 04:45hrs on Monday, 9 April at...
London Bus driver punched in the face in Lambeth
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak with after a bus driver was assaulted in south London. At approximately 11:55hrs on Monday, 20 July...
Man and woman arrested after Sandown robbery
A Man and a woman were arrested was arrested on suspicion of robbery. As many as four police cars and two police vans were spotted in the area at around 8pm...
Train Hits Truck causing Rush Hour Chaos near Liss
South West Trains services between Haslemere and Havant were cancelled due to obstruction
Eight arrests made after stabbing in Newhaven
Police arrested eight people after a man suffered a minor stab wound in a Newhaven assault. A man in his 30s was walking along Fort Road around 8.55pm on...
Dover drugs gang jailed for a total of 20 years
Twenty years’ imprisonment has been given to five men who admitted drug supply offences following a Kent Police operation in Dover. Between 4 and...
Teenager airlifted after stabbing attack at Waltham Forest College in East London
A teenager has been treated by air ambulance doctors and flown to the Royal London hospital after a stabbing that took place within the college. ...
UK longest serving Top cop presented prestigious award
Thames Valley Police’s longest-serving superintendent has been recognised with a prestigious award from her staff association. Superintendent Nora Holford, who...
Man left in a coma after head used as a football in Maidenhead
Police are appealing for information in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead which has left a man in a serious condition. The...
Pokemon arrest after Folkestone shop Robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a knifepoint robbery where cash and Pokemon cards were stolen from a Folkestone shop. It was reported that a robbery...
A serving Metropolitan Police Service officer has sadly died after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week
PC Michael Warren, aged 37, who was attached to the Met’s Territorial Support Group (TSG), died on Tuesday morning (19 January). PC Warren joined the...
Gosport Garage Gutted after Tumble Dryer Fire
A garage of a Gosport home has been gutted by fire after a tumble dryer caught alight this morning. Firefighters from both Gosport and Fareham were...
Shakeel Mohammad, 25 is #Missing from #Ealing
He was last seen on the 16/03 at 2pm, wearing a dark zipped jacket, dark top and dark trousers. If you have seen Shakeel or have any info of his...
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for 18-weeks after admitting to stealing more than a thousand pounds worth of goods from Swindon shops
Martin Morgan, aged 35, from Whitworth Road, Swindon pleaded guilty at Swindon Magistrates Court on Thursday (19/11) to three counts of theft from three...
BA flight plane bound for India’s Bengaluru airport has declared an emergency over the English Channel
A flight from London Heathrow destine for Bengaluru airport in India has declared a general emergency onboard. The Boeing777 is circling over the English...
Police called to Moat Park following mortar bomb
Police were called to Mote Park this morning after a suspected mortar bomb was discovered by workers “near the old ice cream shop”. The area was cordoned off.
HGV in collision with BMW on the A249 Stockbury Interchange
Officers from Kent police have been called to deal with a two vehicle collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a BMW on the A249 Stockbury Roundabout. One...
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a woman near Dover
Officers were called shortly after 4pm on Tuesday 27 April to Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown where the body of a woman, aged 53 was found...