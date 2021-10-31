Sixty Fire-fighters tackle blaze at Beckton Asda

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with a supermarket fire on Tollgate Road in Beckton. Part of the roof is alight. The London Fire Brigade was called at 4.05 am. Fire crews from East Ham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is under investigation. Officers from the Met Police have cordoned off a number of area within the car parking areas. More to follow