Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with a supermarket fire on Tollgate Road in Beckton. Part of the roof is alight. The London Fire Brigade was called at 4.05 am. Fire crews from East Ham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is under investigation. Officers from the Met Police have cordoned off a number of area within the car parking areas. More to follow
Sixty Fire-fighters tackle blaze at Beckton Asda
A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by detectives investigating a burglary in Rochester
At around 11pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021, it was reported that a burglary took place at a property in Flora Way, Hoo. A man described as having dark...
More Details on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden entry to Portsmouth
We now have some more precise details on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden entry to Portsmouth early tomorrow. If conditions for an entry are good, the ship...
Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to trace wanted woman, Luka Connor
Connor, 23, is wanted in connection to a series of shoplifting offences in Sheffield, during which nearly £3,000 worth of goods were stolen. The incidents...
Manhunt for knife wielding Robber in Southampton
Officers have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to following an aggravated burglary in Southampton. At around 10.30am on Thursday, 21 March two...
PERSON FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIFE AFTER DRAMATIC RESCUE FROM BRIGHTON BEACH
Emergency services were called at around 9pm this evening. Brighton beach patrol found an unattended clothing and a bag abandoned on the beach in the city. Due...
Hundreds volunteer to support the Met’s response to coronavirus This weekend volunteers supporting the Metropolitan Police’s response to coronavirus were out...
A county line drug dealer from Broadstairs who sent marketing messages to promote his trade has been jailed for 32 months
Following an investigation by Kent Police, Mateo Bondzie was identified as playing a significant role in the running of a county line known as ‘P’ in...
Exculsive: Pilot uninjured after Plane crash lands in Yateley
A pilot and his passenger has walked free uninjured after their light aircraft crashed in Hampshire this afternoon. Emergency services from Hampshire fire and...
The M23 and part of the M25 has been closed in both directions following a fatal collision on the new section of smart motorway
The M23 and part of the M25 has been closed in both directions following a fatal collision on the new section of smart motorway. Despite efforts...
Will it or wont it happen this year… Well Number 10 has confirmed that it would be dependent on those local COVID-19 measures in place under the government’s three tier system
As many prepare for Halloween on Saturday 31st with Pumpkin carving, fun and games the thought as to whether Trick-or-Treat will be allowed has crossed many...
Police and Royal Navy Continue removal of World War II ordnance London City Airport Remains Closed
Police continue to work with Royal Navy partners to safely remove a World War II ordnance discovered in the River Thames at George V Dock, E16, in the early...
Dylan Monks, who was 17 at the time of the offences, admitted burgling the properties in the early hours across Medway last year
A teenager burglar who posted videos and photos on social media after breaking into homes across Medway has been jailed. Dylan Monks, 19, of Sir Evelyn Road...
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman suffered serious injuries in a collision in Haslemere this evening. The collision happened on...
Man jailed after gun is found in sock
A man has been locked up after police found this gun hidden in a sock while carrying out a warrant in St Ann’s. The warrant, a proactive joint operation by the...
Eighty Firefighters sent to tackle Blaze at Park Royal bakery and restaurant
15 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire in a shop with flats above on Minerva Road in #ParkRoyal. A Spokesman for London Fire said that...
Man Stabbed Multiple Times in Busy Croydon Street
A man in his 20’s has been stabbed multiple times on Poplar Walk outside a Church in broad daylight in Croydon this evening. The Man has been treated by...
Isle of Wight Fire Crews tackle undergrowth beach arson by teenagers
Fire crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and rescue service at tackling an undergrowth fire at Shanklin esplanade this evening (Saturday). Retained firefighters...
Hospitial worker employed by private company ISS faces the sack after a dispute over PPE
A hospital worker employed by private company ISS faces the sack after a dispute over PPE. The GMB member – who collects rubbish from Queen Elizabeth’s...
A Portsmouth man has been charged in connection with the serious assault in Cosham on Monday evening
Sammy Philpott, 36, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and two counts of possession...
Appeal following armed robbery in Reading
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Reading. The incident occurred on Thursday 7 March sometime between 9pm and 10pm. The...
Police Search River Medway in Rochester
A police helicopter and the Coastguard have been searching the River Medway in Rochester after someone reported seeing what they thought was a body in the...
Police appeal as Man fights for life after Hit and Run in Fordingbridge
Police are renewing their appeal to the public for help with the search for a vehicle following a serious road traffic collision yesterday near Fordingbridge...
A31 in Dorset closed in both directions near Bere Regis following Serious Collision
The A31 in Dorset is closed in both directions near Bere Regis, between the junctions with the A35 and A350, due to a traffic collision. The A31 is currently...
Sheffield Love Cheat Shamed
The wife of a love cheat has got her own back by publicly outing the affair on an advertising billboard.