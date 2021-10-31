Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Ilford on Thursday have charged a 15-year-old boy

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 November.

Police were called to Harrow Road, Ilford at 03:54hrs on Thursday, 28 October following reports of a fight.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

They found a man who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has since been identified as 18-year-old Kamran Khalid. His family is being supported by specialist officers.