Witnesses are sought after a pensioner was injured during a collision in Folkestone

Between 10am and 10.50am on Monday 25 October 2021, a woman in her 70s was walking along Sandgate Road and started cross near the junction with Cheriton Place.

Whilst crossing, she was involved in a collision with a small car that is described as being grey, silver or light blue.

It is reported the vehicle did not stop at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Investigating officer, PC Emma Todd, said: ‘We are making enquiries to identify the driver and are appealing for anybody who saw the incident, or has information that may assist our investigation, to call us.’

‘Any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage is also asked to contact the appeal line.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference number 25-0786.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available on their website.