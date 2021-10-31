A murder investigation has been launched following a death in Southgate

Police were called at 9.41pm on Saturday, 30 October, to a disturbance at Chelmsford Road, Southgate.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended and found a man, believed to be 86 years old, suffering a head injury. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. It is believed the arrested man and the deceased were known to each other.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation. A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.