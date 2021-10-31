Residents in Sittingbourne and Iwade are being asked to check their doorbell and CCTV camera footage after a man was arrested in connection with thefts from cars

CCTV is sought from people living in the areas of Meadow Rise and Kingfisher Close in Iwade and Newlands Avenue, Sittingbourne. Residents are being urged to check footage relating to the early hours of Sunday 31 October 2021.

Sergeant Daniel Pronger, who is investigating the thefts said: ‘I would like to appeal to residents in Iwade and Sittingbourne and ask them to check their doorbell and CCTV footage for suspicious activity in the early hours of Sunday 31 October.

‘Unfortunately there have been a number of thefts from cars reported in the Sittingbourne area recently and I would ask people to be vigilant and do all they can to prevent being targeted by a thief. Whenever possible remove all items of value from your vehicle when leaving it unattended, taking particular care to empty your car overnight.’

At 5.10am on Sunday 31 October officers arrested a man in his 30s in the Key Street area of Sittingbourne in connection with nine counts of theft from a vehicle. All but one of the incidents are reported to have happened in the Sittingbourne area.

If anyone can help police with this investigation, please contact Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference number 46/XY/8792/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.