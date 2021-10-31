Police officers have closed three unlicensed music events (UMEs) as part of this weekend’s proactive operation to disrupt anti-social behaviour in the capital during Halloween
Investigators are appealing for information following the death of a woman who had been in a road collision near Canterbury
Kent Police was called at 3.39pm on Thursday 11 March 2021 after a silver Citroen C4 left the A2 coastbound carriageway near the junction with New Road...
Do not approach call 999 after mental health patient Abdi Abdullahi absconds
Police are working to trace Abdi Abdullahi, 29, who has today absconded from a mental health facility in #Southall. Anyone who sees him should not approach him...
Police have charged a man for dissemination of terrorist material
Ibrahim Anderson, 43, of Luton, Bedfordshire was today, Thursday 22 October, charged with ten counts of dissemination of terrorist publications contrary...
Staplers Road one way system gridlocked
[su_youtube url=”; width=”100%” height=”600″] Staplers Road In Newport is at a stand still and grid locked following phasing...
Investigation launched after person dies in fatal Bethnal Green fire in East London
Sadly a person has died following a property fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green in the early hours of Monday morning. Firefighters found the person...
A woman was more than 10 times the drug-driving limit when she struck a pedestrian, pinning him against another vehicle
A woman was more than 10 times the drug-driving limit when she struck a pedestrian, pinning him against another vehicle. Amy Godfrey was driving a blue...
Fire Crews Free Trapped Driver from A31 Farnham Crash
This was the scene faced by fire crews after a crash near Farnham this afternoon The collision happened on the A31 Shepherd And Flock Roundabout just after 2...
Hampshire Man Edwin Matthews wanted on recall to Prison
Hampshire Police are appealing for help in tracing 33-year-old Edwin Matthews, who has links to Eastleigh, the New Forest, Romsey and Southampton. Edwin...
Police descend on Southampton City Bar after Brawl Breaks Out Whilst Euro Poland V Portugal is Shown
Armed Police with tasers,Two Dog units and a Three Pubic Order van along with 11 Police vehicles have descended on Yates Bar on Above Bar Street in Southampton...
A teenager has tragically hanged himself in the woods after being bullied “for years” for being gay
A teenager has tragically hanged himself in the woods after being bullied “for years” for being gay. Cameron Warwick, 16, was found dead, after...
M60 Motorway closed following multi vehicle collision
The M60 in Greater Manchester is closed anti-clockwise between J21 (near, Moston) and J20 (near, Blackley), due to a serious multi vehicle collision. North...
Woman charged with murder over New forest baby killing
A woman has been charged with the murder of a one-month-old baby who was found “seriously unwell” at a block of flats. The boy, a twin, was taken...
Four protestors take to tree in Parliament square
Three people this evening remain under police guard in tree in Parliament Square after taking to and attacked themselves to ropes and be built a camp in the...
Two in court after thefts from cars in Margate
Two people have been charged after jewellery and sat navs were stolen from cars in Margate. Christopher Bygrave, 31, of Selborne Road, Margate, has been...
Man Tasered As Police Officers And Police Dog Injured After Being Shot With Catapult
Two police officers and a police dog were injured after the driver of a stolen car shot at them using a catapult whilst trying to flee them in...
Two men arrested on suspicion of terror offences
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Both men were arrested...
Man arrested and bailed following Teddington fatal fire
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command continue to investigate following a fatal fire in Teddington. Police were called just after 1.00am on...
Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Sherborne are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward
Dorset Police received a report at 12.08pm on Thursday 29 October 2020 of a collision involving a MAN 18T HGV and a pedestrian in the Waitrose car park on...
Two homes in Andover hit by lighting
Two houses in Hampshire have been partially destroyed after they were hit by lightning, the fire service has said. The roofs of the two semi-detached...
Police appeal for Help to find Missing Cowplain Pensioner
Police are looking for a missing Pensioner. She is 78 years old and has gone missing from the Cowplain Area. She is 5ft 5inc in height and was wearing a blue...
Police granted more time to Question Woman over OAP Death In Aldershot
Officers in Aldershot investigating the unexplained death of a 75 year-old man on Friday night (March 10) have been granted more time to question a suspect...
“The pain and anguish you have caused should not be underestimated”
Police have launched an appeal to locate a six-foot bronze crucifix swiped from a church in Newcastle by a team of thoughtless thieves. At about 9am on...
Eleven New Confirm coronavirus deaths in London
Eleven coronavirus deaths have happened over night in London The deaths took place at the following NHS trusts London North West University – 3...
The widow of Anthony Joyce, Margaret, has released the following tribute following the sentencing of John Joyce for manslaughter at Oxford Crown Court today
“I genuinely cannot find the words to even try and get people to understand how I and our daughter’s lives have truly changed for the worst. “I was 17-years...