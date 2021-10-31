Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Newham

Police were called at 5.24am on Saturday, 30 October to reports of a man stabbed on Barking Road, E13.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A 29-year-old man, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

An investigation was launched by officers from the North East Command Unit.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Barking Road, who saw or heard anything suspicious. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1642/30Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.