Two trains have been involved in a crash near Salisbury

October 31, 2021
The collision happened at Grateley, to the east of the city and close to Andover.

Wiltshire Police said they were responding to the incident along with Dorset and Wiltshire Fire, the ambulance service and British Transport Police.

Other train services in the area have been halted. No more details were immediately available.

