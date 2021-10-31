Two trains have been involved in a crash near Salisbury

The collision happened at Grateley, to the east of the city and close to Andover.
Police have arrested nine people this morning, Thursday, 12 April, as part of a crackdown on violent crime across London. Warrants were executed at eight...
Shay, 15, was last seen by her family around 12pm on Sunday 1 August and they are extremely concerned for her welfare. When she left her home, Shay was seen...
A sailor has sadly died in a freak accident whilst sailing in a major racing off Cowes this morning we can reveal. The man in his 40’s is understood to...
A man in his 70’s remains in hospital after a wicked and cruel attack that took place on Shirley Hill Oaks Avenue in South Croydon. Two black men wearing...
Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court Ronald Neill, 57 of Romford RM6 was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He had pleaded...
A crime scene is in place after reports of shots fired on Camden High Street near to Jamestown Road, NW1 in the early hours of this morning.(Monday) Scotland...
Specialist homicide detectives investigating the death of an 89-year-old woman in Tottenham have arrested a man today. At around 10.45 hours on Sunday 4th...
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on the M25 between Junction 3 and Junction 2 near Darenth. The road has been closed in both directions...
The item has been listed as Pretty little Ivanka Trump pale peppermint green sleeveless blouse with tiny metal buttons and tag. That’s right, it’s...
Kent Police was called following a collision between a silver Fiat, a white bin lorry and a parked grey Peugeot in Tile Kiln Lane, Cheriton at 6.35am on...
With the Thin Blue becoming even thinner and the police getting a hard time and being told they should be out catching rapists and muggers, community policing...
A man has been arrested after he injured a woman following a collision and then drove his car at a police vehicle. Police were initially called at 1.53pm on...
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Oliver Bowles...
Police were called to Elgin Road, Ilford at 7.27am on Saturday, 16 October following reports that a 16-year-old male had sustained a head injury as a result of...
Police continue to search for man wanted in connection with Southampton murder Detectives are continuing to appeal to the public to help trace a 23-year-old...
Police safely resolved an incident at a Goring house where a firearm was reported to be present. Just before midnight on Saturday (6 July) police were called...
A 29 year old Isle of Wight man has been arrested by Police for grooming offences in Shanklin we can reveal following sting operation by the group Wight...
Police and other emergency services have been called to a collision involving two vehicles on Fairlee Road in Newport this morning. It is understood that Road...
A man has sadly died after a car overturned on the A264 near Five Oaks. The green Ford Focus was travelling east on Five Oaks Road before it came off the...
The Point is delighted to announce that Joyful Jams’s community interest project Creative Minds, led by Louisa White, has become the recipient of £50,000 in...
It’s been a busy two days for for the Met Police Violence Suppression Unit. They have charged 2 juvenile males for possession of offensive weapons following...
New meaning to fast food delivery following two vehicles colliding on Forton Road in Gosport. It is understood that the Pizza Hut delivery driver who was...
Georgia Fennell, 15, from Batley was last seen on Briarmans Road in Batley at 7.30pm yesterday evening (8 November.) She is described as a white female, 5ft6...
33-year-old Sarah was spotted on CCTV at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, 3 March. She was walking alone on the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with...