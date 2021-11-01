Passengers injured after two trains collide in ‘major incident’
Police release new image of missing Rosie Johns
Officers on the Isle of Wight are continuing to appeal for information to help trace missing 22-year-old Rosie Johnson. Rosie, who is from Glasgow and works at...
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of an 82-year-old man, who is missing from Southampton. It is believed that Douglas Hull left Manston Court at...
Man mowed down and killed in fatal Collision
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Brent. Officers were called to Neasden Lane, NW10, shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday...
Five people arrested by Armed police in Penge
Armed Officers from the Metropolitan police have surrounded a property in Oak Grove road, Bromley, South East London following what a spokesperson has...
Access works to begin on site at the Undercliff on the Isle of Wight
Works to restore access to properties at the Undercliff are to begin on site shortly following work by the Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads to tackle a...
Man charged after 114 bags of cocaine found after stop and sera
A man has been charged with drug offences after suspected drugs were found in his vehicle. Shortly before midday on Thursday 16 April, officers stopped a car...
Man taken ill at Barking Park not stabbed say Police
Police were called at approximately 8.35pm on Wednesday, 16 June to reports of a man taken ill in Barking Park, Barking. Many have been taking to social media...
Teenager charged with attacking Police officer in Greenhithe
A 15-year-old girl is due before Youth Court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker. The teenager, who is from the Greenhithe area, was...
Wearing a face covering is now a personal choice in England
Safety is Sainsbury’s highest priority and retailers will encourage all customers to wear face coverings if they can Colleagues will be encouraged to wear face...
Volunteer police cadets, aged between 13 and 17 years, attend weekly sessions and commit to volunteer for at least three hours per month. Here is an example of...
A 45 year-old man has been sentenced to time in prison for burglaries across the city
Leon Grant, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield has started his 12 month prison sentence following an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 23 November...
This isn’t an election, this is payback time
Millions of people people saw leaving the EU as an opportunity for change and just wanted to wake up the next day and for things to be different. People were...
Thirty years of keeping Londoners safe a night thanks to Kev
After 31 years of service, Sub Officer Kevin Conners is retiring from #Barking Fire Station. Kevin began at Southwark Training Centre on 1st October 1990...
Two Charged with Terror offences following Luton Arrest
The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested following a vehicle stop in Luton on Wednesday, 3 July, as part of an investigation by the Met’s...
A man remains in hospital in a critical condition whilst a second man is stable after Police and Paramedics discovered the pair with serious burns on the...
Police are welcoming the sentencing of a Litherland man to 14 weeks in prison following a racially aggravated incident in Bootle on New Year’s Eve
35-year-old Mark Cunningham of Thornton Street was sentenced after being charged with Racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by...
Five year old boy found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Parkin South Wales
Police say they were called to a report of concern for a missing 5 year old child in Sarn, Bridgend at 5:45am this morning, Saturday 31st July, Officers...
A senior Met Police officer has been given a final written warning after a hearing found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Detective Chief Inspector James Mason, of the Central Specialist Crime Command, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in...
Fire crews called to BT Tower after smoke seen issuing from the tower tunred out to be false alarm
Fire crews from the London Fire brigade raced to the Communication Tower on Cleveland Mews following reports of smoke issuing and an automatic fire alarm...
Drug dealers jailed for more than 18 years following investigations by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team
Five drug dealers were jailed for more than 18 years in May 2021, following investigations carried out by a single Kent Police team. Each of the...
Officers are appealing for information to help find an 18-year-old reported missing from the Bexleyheath area
Victor Makinde is described as black, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build with black hair braided at the top and cornrows on the end. He was last seen...
LIVE UPDATES:Emergency services rushed to Fuel tanker on Fire on M25 near Sevenoaks
The M25 Clockwise at Junction 5 Sevenoaks has been closed following a major fire that has broken out from a vehicle. ...
Detectives investigating the death of 16-year-old Stelios Averkiou in Tottenham have charged two teenagers with murder
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were both charged on Thursday, 2 September. They are both due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on...
Two Teenagers a boy and a girl have been arrested after Skate Park Stabbing in Ramsgate
Kent Police was called at 6.46pm on Saturday 7 August 2021 to a report of an assault in Newington Road, Ramsgate. Officers attended and one person, a 15-year...