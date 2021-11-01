Two arrested after stabbing Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation in Reading

At around 10.40pm yesterday (31/10), officers were called to Romany Lane, Tilehurst to reports of a stabbing.

Sadly a man in his twenties has died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man last night.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At this time we believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.

“A scene watch is in place in Romany Lane and local residents will see an increased police presence whilst we continue with the investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns please speak to one of our uniformed officers.

“Anyone with information that may help our investigation can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43210492275.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can conta