Police probe double Halloween stabbing in East London

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.11am on Sunday, 31 October to reports of a stabbing on Albert Road at the junction with Pier Road, E16.

Officers attended and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a stab injury. He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called at 02:24hrs to a hospital after a 29-year-old man self-presented with stab injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the incidents are linked.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1388/31Oct.