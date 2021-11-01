Police have carried out warrants at several addresses across London as part of an investigation into a County Lines drug network operating in Stevenage
UPDATED:Ten fire appliances have been mobilised to a major fire onboard a ship in Southampton
Ten fire appliances have been mobilised to Southampton dock to tackle a blaze that has broken out onboard a vessel that is carrying 7000 tonnes of scrap metal...
Man on crutches rushed to hospital after collision involving HGV in Lewisham
Police were called at approximately 1.41pm on Wednesday, 18 August to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Lewisham High...
Schoolboy Assaulted at a Berkshire School
Officers and emergency services attended Blessed Hugh Faringdon Roman Catholic School in Fawley Road, Southcote, at around 1pm today following a report that a...
Officers searching for a missing man from Greenhithe have located a body
Officers searching for a missing man from Greenhithe have located a body. Kent Police was called to Ingress Park in Greenhithe at 9.22am on Thursday 23...
Man airlifted to London hospitial after Maidstone stabbing
Information is sought following a serious assault in Maidstone. Kent Police was called at 4am on Saturday 3 July 2021 to a report of a disturbance...
Woman stabbed in broad daylight attack In Thamesmead
A woman has been taken to hospital after she was stabbed this morning on Thamesmead. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, the...
Teenager Fighting for His Life after Oxford Stabbing Two arrested
A teenager boy has been rushed hospital to the John Radcliffe hospital with life-threatening injuries this afternoon following a stabbing on Cowley Road in...
A man convicted of trying to kill a man and seriously injuring two others has been imprisoned for 22 years, with three others who took part in the attack also jailed
In the early hours of January 1, 2020, the four men entered a caravan site in Gypsy Lane, Irchester, and used knives, machetes and billhooks to attack the...
Police launch search for missing child on the Isle of Wight
Police are searching for a missing person on the Isle of wight this evening Tuesday. The young person has been missing for a number of hours. Police are...
A man has been jailed after specialist officers found he was using an encrypted mobile phone to import Class A drugs into the UK hidden in shipments of children’s toys
Chris Michaelides, 52 of Millwell Crescent, Chigwell, Essex, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 29 October to 20 years’ imprisonment. He...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s (KFRS’) very own canine crew member Buzz, is now well on his way to becoming a fully operational search dog within the technical...
Detectives in Doncaster are asking for your help to trace Evybowho in connection with violent disorder in Cantley on 6 May
Joshua Evybowho, 25, is known to frequent the Cantley, Armthorpe and Thorne areas of the town. Evybowho, who also goes by the name Joshua Walker, is white, of...
A major rescue operation is taking place off Peacehaven in East Sussex
A major rescue operation is taking place off Peacehaven in East Sussex after a dog and owner got in difficulty it is understood. HM Coastguard are coordinating...
Two men have been charged with the murder of Steven Brown, 47, who was found with fatal stab injuries in Stoke Newington
Two men have been charged with the murder of Steven Brown, 47, who was found with fatal stab injuries in Stoke Newington in April 2019. Alican Cetinkaya, 24 of...
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault that took place inside a bar
A 24-year-year old man was punched in an unprovoked attack inside Rush late bar, in Clumber Street, Mansfield. The incident happened at around at 2.30am...
A fractured gas main saw the attendance of four fire appliances from Hampshire Fire and rescue service and officers from Hampshire constabulary putting in a...
Fatal collision closes Gloucester place in Marylebone
An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision in Marylebone this evening. Officers from the Met Police were called on Monday evening following...
Thieves smash down Door of Isle of Wight Property but Escape empty Handed
Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary in Freshwater. The front door of a house in The Nurseries, Freshwater was damaged between 6...
Man charged after Cambridge terror raid
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into suspicious packages sent via post. Ovidijus Margelis, 26 of Cambridge was charged on 13...
Holiday parks and campsites have welcomed the news that they could be given the green light to remain open over this winter, reports the British Holiday...
Driver’s lucky escape on A3 near Hindhead tunnel Long delays
A driver had a lucky escape after their car ploughed into the barriers on the busy northbound A3 this evening. the incident involving a black min cooper is...
Investigation launched following death of railway worker in Eastleigh
Detectives at British Transport Police have launched an investigation into the death of a railway worker in Eastleigh yesterday (30 November). Officers were...
Officers from Hampshire Police are investigating two burglaries at the Argos store on Southampton Road in Titchfield which they believe may be linked. On both...
Two people Jailed for supermarket sweep
Two more people have been jailed for their role in a Medway money laundering operation that received cash from the victims of online scams worldwide. A total...