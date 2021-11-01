BREAKING LONDON NEWHAM

Police have carried out warrants at several addresses across London as part of an investigation into a County Lines drug network operating in Stevenage

November 1, 2021
Officers from the Operation Mantis team, who were supported by officers from Operation Scorpion and Safer Neighbourhood Teams, entered the addresses on Wednesday, 27 October.
Three men were arrested and later charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin). The men were also charged with human trafficking offences, for exploitation of a 15-year-old boy from Tring, who was coerced into selling drugs at the address on their behalf.
The three charged are:
• Dreyon Ford, aged 20, of Minet Avenue, Brent
• Daniel Bamfo, aged 18, of Woodstock Gardens, Ilford
• Isahaq Nur, aged 20, of Vicarage Rd, Tottenham.
All three have been remanded into custody to appear at court on 29 November 2021.
Detective Sergeant Jon Leak, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s specialist County Lines Op Mantis team, said: “We are constantly working to tackle those who are involved in County Lines gangs and their associated drug dealing and criminality.
These gang members do not hesitate to use violence and exploit the vulnerable, often recruiting children online via social media, to run drugs. They take over the homes of vulnerable people in the community – known as ‘cuckooing’ – to use it as a base to run their drug dealing operations from.
“Although Hertfordshire does not have a major problem with County Lines, it is a growing national issue that we are determined to tackle through early disruption.”
