Police chief praise officers for their professionalism, diligence and courage in what would have been a very distressing and confusing scene

Wiltshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Paul Mills has spoken following yesterday’s (31/10) rail collision in the Fisherton Tunnel in Salisbury:

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: “The thoughts of all of our officers and staff are with those who have been affected by this incident.

“Although thankfully no-one lost their lives, it is hard to image the shock and distress this incident would have had caused those onboard both trains and the impact this would have undoubtedly had on their friends and family.

“Our colleagues from British Transport Police will now lead the inquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we will continue to support and assist them. Specialist officers and detectives remain on scene and are working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) and the Office of Rail and Road to establish exactly how these two trains came to collide.

“Wiltshire officers on the ground are continuing to assist with road closures and the cordons which remain in place to both protect the public and preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigative enquiries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support and patience as this investigation continues. It has been heartening to hear how the local community have rallied round in the last 24 hours and the outpouring of support we have seen.

“I would encourage anyone with questions or concerns to speak to one of our officers at the scene.

“Finally, I would also like to publicly thank our officers who were the first to arrive for their professionalism, diligence and courage in what would have been a very distressing and confusing scene.”