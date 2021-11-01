Operation Brock will be back in place from Wednesday on the M20 motorway in Kent

Operation Brock will be going live again both ways from Wednesday with full contraflow in place, it’s on indefinitely with no removal date set due to the fishing row with France and also Christmas freight levels rising we can reveal.

Operation Brock contraflow system is designed to keep traffic on the M20 and other roads in Kent moving when there is a disruption to travel across the English Channel

When there’s any sort of disruption in the channel, HGV traffic on the M20 heading for the Port of Dover or the Eurotunnel has nowhere to go.

It separates traffic into different lanes across both carriageways and keeps the M20 and other local roads open and moving.

It means, once the contraflow is in, if you’re on the M20 but not going to the port or the Eurotunnel, you can continue your journey as normal. At the same time, it helps control how port-bound HGVs make their way to the Port of Dover or the Eurotunnel.

The Highways Agency has been approached for comment