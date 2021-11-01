Police investigating the murder of a man in Harlington have issued his image as they continue to appeal for information

Mohamed Muhiyidin, 28, was discovered on Sipson Lane, Harlington at 6.16am on Sunday, 31 October after a passing motorist noticed a person lying at the side of the road.

A post mortem

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found Mohamed who was believed to be in cardiac arrest.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7am.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 2 November at Uxbridge Mortuary.

A murder investigation has been launched. Mohamed’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and speak with police or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Detective Inspector Melanie Pressley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Whilst my team are working hard to gather evidence and confirm the circumstances of the incident, I am appealing to anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

“Specifically, anyone who drove along Sipson Lane on Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday morning should think about anything untoward that they saw or heard, and check dashcam footage.

“I would also ask anyone who knew Mohamed and may know why someone would wish to do him harm, to speak to us.

“Mohamed’s family are grieving the loss of their son and nephew. We know that there will be people who are aware of how and why Mohamed was killed, and we would remind those people that they can share information completely confidentially with Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 2365/31OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org