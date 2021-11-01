BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and a height vehicle to a fire in an apartment of College Court near Hayle Road in Maidstone

November 1, 2021
On arrival crews found a fire on the 5th floor. The accommodation block was quickly and safely evacuated. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters put out the fire using a main jet and breathing apparatus. One room in the home suffered some fire and smoke damage, while the whole apartment was left with extensive smoke damage throughout.
 
