Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and a height vehicle to a fire in an apartment of College Court near Hayle Road in Maidstone
A 12-year jail term has been imposed on a man who repeatedly stabbed a woman following an argument at a flat near Canterbury
Reid Gawler left the victim with life-threatening injuries following the attack at a property in Sturry on Monday 21 September 2020. The 23-year-old...
Two detained by police following Incident in Melville Street
Fire crews from the Island’s fire and rescue service have been called out this evening (Wednesday) to Melville Street in Ryde. Two appliances from Ryde was...
Is Isle of Wight Council about to Jump into the Fire and Get Badly Burnt
This can and will effect anyone who is involved in a fire or a Road traffic Collision a rescue or Calls 999 and the Isle of Fire service is sent to assist...
Popular Southampton Band Foor to Close Fairweather Festival 2018
Fairweather Festival will return on Friday 31st August and Saturday 1st September 2018 In aid of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and we can exclusively reveal...
Driver Escapes Jail following Fatal Collision in the New Forest
A motorist has been disqualified from driving after his careless driving caused the death of a cyclist in the New Forest. Frankie Katciotis, 18, of Greatwood...
Armed Police Place Derby Road in Eastleigh on Lockdown following isolated incident
Armed police officers from Hampshire Constabulary have placed a road in Eastleigh on lockdown whilst they deal with with an “isolated incident”...
School Boy Stabbed by Two in Southampton
A child has been injured in a suspected knife incident at a Southampton school. Police were called to Oasis Academy Mayfield School shortly after 14:00...
Woman having Heart attack Pulled from Cowes Water and Airlifted to Hospitial
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance have been called after a woman has been pulled from the Water in Cowes this afternoon. Paramedics and the Doctor...
Three arrests were made, and nine warnings issued, during a multi-agency operation targeting stolen vehicles and the exploitation of workers in Rochester
Three arrests were made, and nine warnings issued, during a multi-agency operation targeting stolen vehicles and the exploitation of workers in Rochester. The...
A suspect has appeared in court following a assault in Dover
Kent Police was called to Folkestone Road at 7.30pm on Monday 1 June 2020 following a report that a man had been assaulted. James Stott, of Clarendon...
First Picture of Luke Bennett who was killed when a metal pole touched the overhead wires in Euxton Lancaster
A teenager Luke Bennett who has been named locally died after it is thought a group of children touched an overhead electrical line with a metal pole in...
Police investigate following reports of assault
Police officers are investigating after a man was assaulted in Braintree. It was reported the man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted in Silks Way at around 2am...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone #missing from #Berkhamsted
Lauren Tyler, aged 16, was last seen at lunchtime on 24 May in Hemel Hempstead. She is described as 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white...
Man stabbed after fight at the Sir Robert Peel pub
Police were called at 10.10pm on 12 June to reports of a fight with bottles in Malden Road, NW5 near the Sir Robert Peel pub. A 24yo man attended the hospital...
Witnesses are sought to a robbery reported in Gravesend
The victim, a man in his 30s, was waiting at a bus stop in Pelham Road on Wednesday 14 July 2021 between 6pm and 7pm, when a man he did not know approached...
A man and a woman have been jailed after a police investigation found they were trafficking young women from Brazil to London to exploit them as sex workers
Shana Stanley, 29 and Hussain Edani, 31, both of Northolt Road, Harrow, were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 27 August. Stanley was sentenced to...
Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night
A major gas leak from a pipe in a field on Ratling Road has finally been repaired. Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night. The Yodel depot...
Office Roof Destroyed after early morning Fire in Peckham
Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called to a roof fire at a shop with flats above in Peckham High Street, Peckham. The roof of the...
Jail sentence for businessman who filled former quarry with dangerous waste
Mark Foley, of Cardiff, was jailed for 2 years and 3 months for illegally disposing of 100,000 tonnes of waste at Stowey Quarry, a former limestone quarry near...
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in Walsh’s Manor, Stantonbury, at around 6pm yesterday (12/5). The victim, a 20-year-old man, was in his vehicle...
Can you help find missing Romuald Koryski
Have you seen Romuald Koryski from #Tottenham? He was last seen 29 Nov and officers are growing concerned for his safety. He’s 5ft 8, white, short brown hair...
Fire crew tackle flat ablaze in Kensington
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Pater Street in Kensington. Part of a three-roomed basement flat in...
Multi Vehicle Collision near Newport
The A3056 is currently closed between the Blackwater junction and the road to Merstone due to a serious Road traffic collision. Three vehicle are involved and...
Forty Hour Stand Off Ends Peacfully
Pagham,West Sussex Tuesday 30th August 2016 A 40-hour stand off between police and a 72-year-old man refusing to leave his house in Pagham, near Bognor Regis...