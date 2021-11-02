That could be fatal. So far there have been confirmed sightings at Millom and St Bees.
Hemlock Water Dropwort (Oenanthe crocata), also known as Dead Man’s Fingers. Even a small portion can prove fatal to humans by attacking the nervous system. It is also fatal to animals. The plant has a highly poisonous root that looks, and smells, like Parsnip
It is highly likely that this is happening due to the aftermath of recent stormy weather. We advise people, especially with children and animals, to stay vigilant, avoid this plant and take extra care when visiting the beach.
Reports of a highly poisonous plant being washed up on local beaches
