A 22-year-old man has been jailed for his part in a serious assault in #Canterbury city centre
You may also like
Folkestone Road in Police lockdown after attempted murder
Bradstone Road is in lockdown after attempted murder has taken place within a flat at Bradstone Court in Folkestone this evening Armed Police, a dog unit and...
A former bus depot on the Isle of Wight has a new destination in the run-up to Christmas
The landmark location at 22 Pier Street, Ventnor is among 131 lots being sold online by Clive Emson, the regional land and property auctioneers. Guided at...
A man has been sentenced for a drug offence, which occurred in Oxford
Merlando Stapleton, aged 29, of Balfour Road, was sentenced on Tuesday 23 March to four years’ imprisonment following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court...
Murder probe launched in Eastleigh
A murder investigation has been launched in Eastleigh after a man was pushed in front of a motor vehicle. Police put Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh, in locked down...
Nine men have received custodial sentences for their involvement in a violent disturbance that resulted in the death of a young man in Maidstone
Nine men have received custodial sentences for their involvement in a violent disturbance that resulted in the death of a young man in Maidstone. Andre...
Emergency Crews called to car fire near Apse Heath
Emergency services have been called to a car on fire on Canteen Road Whiteley Bank near Apse Heath this afternoon. The Car a black Peugeot is fully in gulfed...
Thieves carry out two cigarette thefts within 20 minutes
Detectives investigating two cigarette thefts which happened in the space of 20 minutes have released an image of a man they want to speak to. Around £575...
Family pay tribute to a devoted dad Andrew Mayer
Tribute has been paid to a motorcyclist who died following a collision near Stockbridge at the weekend. Andrew Mayer, 61, of Fairways, Andover, died as a...
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Abbey Wood on Saturday has been named as 18-year-old Mazolice
Police were called at approximately 5.34pm on Saturday, 6 March to reports of a fight in Edington Road, Abbey Wood. Officers attended along with the London...
A woman who assaulted two police officers in her home has been sentenced to 18 months in prison
On 5 January 2020, two Wiltshire officers attended Shannon Graham’s Chippenham address to speak to her about her involvement in the theft of a vehicle from her...
Fifteen people have been sentenced to a total of 50 years’ imprisonment for drug supply offences in Aylesbury
In July 2019, the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team became aware of a county drugs line operating between Birmingham and Aylesbury, selling drugs on an...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Harrow have made an arrest
The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 16 November. He remains in custody at a north London police station. Police were...
Police bail pair over Portsmouth Teen Murder rap
Two men arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man in Portsmouth have been released from custody, but remain under investigation. A 28-year...
How can this be allowed to happen Travellers target car park with fly tipping
Travellers have fly-tipped tons of rubbish including gas canisters and builders’ waste on car park in Barking this afternoon. Watch the video as they tip...
Police are investigating after the death of a woman in Stockport
Police were called around 8.30am on Saturday 21 August to Victoria Park, Offerton to report of the sudden of a woman. Emergency services attended but upon...
Man detained by Police for Suspected Drugs and Firearms in Portsmouth
A man has been arrestted by Police for carry a suspected firearms and drug offences in Portsmouth. Officers swooped on the the male and detained him on Lynn...
PC Harper’s killers jailed for 42 years as judge says it was ‘close to murder’
Three teenagers have been jailed for a total of 42 years following the manslaughter PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire. Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole...
Kent Police is appealing for help to find a teenager missing from Herne Bay They are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 18-year-old Harvey Pearce whose last known whereabouts are believed to have been around...
Rural crime clampdown near Edenbridge continues
Rural crime clampdown near Edenbridge continues Checks on suspicious vehicles travelling into areas close to Edenbridge have been ramped up as part of...
Faulty Tumble Dryer Nearly Cost Gosport Family their Christmas
Two Fire crews have been called to deal with a tumble dryer fire at a property Gosport this morning. Crews from Fareham and Gosport were called just after 12...
OAP Dies After Sick Cycle Rage Attack in Gosport
Police have confirmed that the 69 year-old man who hit his head on the road following a dispute on the one-way system on Bury Road in Gosport at around 5:50pm...
Major rescue operation after person falls in Needles Woodland on the Isle of Wight
A major rescue operation is taking place this afternoon on the Isle of Wight after a person fell and broken their femur in a woodland just West of Yarmouth on...
Police ask for help in locating high risk missing person
Officers in Hampshire are appealing to locate high risk missing person Kelly Shipsey, who may also go by surnames of Newport or Houston. She was last seen on...
The Calshot RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat ‘Max Walls’ was launched to reports of a person in the water off of Calshot beach who had fallen off a J...