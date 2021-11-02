Detectives investigating reports of needle sticking and drink spiking in Sussex have arrested two men
You may also like
Concern for Missing Bournemouth Woman Gillian Greenwood
Dorset Police Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a woman who has gone missing from Bournemouth. Gillian Greenwood, 59, left her address in...
A man was sentenced at the Old Bailey yesterday for the part he played in the murder of Asante Campbell in February 2020
Hafid Omar, 20, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment for assisting an offender. He pleaded guilty at...
Two men arrested in Portsmouth Attempted Murder investigation
Police were called just after 5.30pm on Friday 30th April to reports of a man being attacked with a knife on Arundel Street, at the junction with Buckingham...
Police appeal for publics help after Wapping Stabbing
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was left with potentially life changing injuries after being attacked in Wapping. At...
Firefighter Drew Ricketts, from Green Watch at Solihull Fire Station, has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award for his “quick and decisive actions” at an incident whilst off duty last year.
In November 2020, Drew was with his partner at a petrol station in Billesley when he noticed a woman nearby calling for help. West Midlands Fire Service Chief...
An investigation has been launched after a car being pursued by police was in collision with a lamppost
At approximately 4,25am on Sunday, 28 March police indicated for a car to stop in the area of Streatham Common Northside, SW16. The car failed to stop...
A Bright Flame that Shone Bright as Police name Teen Killed in Fatal Whitchurch Collision
Police have named the motorcyclist who died following a collision near Whitchurch on Friday. Mac Sutcliffe, aged 16, from the Whitchurch area, died after his...
A man accused of spitting at police officers and in a supermarket in Brighton has appeared in court
A man accused of spitting at police officers and in a supermarket in Brighton has appeared in court. Gabriel Nomafo, 25, unemployed, of no fixed address, was...
Repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Gillingham home receiving a Closure Order.
= Repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Gillingham home receiving a Closure Order. Since September 2019 Kent Police regularly received...
Lots of police in #Kenton to disperse a huge protest
Anthony James Davies appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where he received a five year jail sentence
Officers have welcomed the sentencing of a 28-year-old man after he was found guilty of firearms offences. Anthony James Davies, 28, of Alfonso Road...
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has recruited two new Violence Reduction Officers as part of their ongoing work and commitment to protecting frontline staf
The officers will work closely with the Metropolitan Police as they support LAS staff who have been assaulted and who want to see their attackers face the...
Two police dogs have had a lucky escape after the marked police vehicle they were in was targeted with bricks my mindless thugs
Two police dogs have had a lucky escape after the marked police vehicle they were in was targeted with bricks my mindless thugs in Lancashire. Police had been...
Motorcyclist killed in freak accident involving a tree
A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died in a serious collision in Great Bridge Road in Romsey this evening (14 September). At around 8.30pm the motorcyclist was...
Exculsive: 25 year old man has been stabbed multiple times in a fight that took place in Camden
Police were called at approximately 8pm on Wednesday 11 August to a report of a fight in Plender Street, Camden, NW1. Officers attended the location, along...
Do you recognise this man, who may come from the Havant area?
Police in Chichester want to interview him about two sneak thefts of purses from unattended bags in the city centre At lunchtimes on two Saturdays, 2 March and...
Beach warned issued over High tide at Camber Sands
High tide at Camber Sands is expected at 2.56pm today. Stay safe. Read the signs, follow the advice & stay aware of your surroundings. Coastal staff will...
A teenager is being treated in hospital after he was shot in #Dagenham
A teenager is being treated in hospital after he was shot in #Dagenham. The Met Police say at 5:53pm Officers were called to Mayesbrook Road in the town...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Islington
A 22-year-old man has been arrested today [Friday 25 May] on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Islington. The assault happened at approximately...
Woman Body found in Southampton Church Grounds
The body of a woman has been found near Bitterne Church in Southampton this evening (Sunday, November 6). Formal identification is yet to be completed however...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Milton Keynes. At around 7.35pm on Friday (14/5), the victim, a man in his teens, was...
The 13-year-old left school at 11am on Wednesday 16 September and failed to return
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of teenager Kylah Dolan, who is missing from Hove. The 13-year-old left school at 11am on Wednesday...
Pensioner attacked Robbed and Knocked to the ground in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for information about a robbery in Winchester Road, Basingstoke, on Monday, November 7. A 67-year-old man was crossing the road near the...
Police in Essex have closed the A12 in Essex due to flooding
The A12 southbound between J17 and J16 has been closed near Chelmsford due to flooding on the road. Emergency services including Essex Police, are in...