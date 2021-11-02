BREAKING DONCASTER

Uninsured car collides with vehicle allegedly carrying three-year-old child

November 2, 2021
1 Min Read
 
On Sunday 31 October, a black Peugeot that failed to have any insurance was involved in a collision on Thorne Road, Doncaster Central NPT have reported.
It was later revealed that the other car was allegedly carrying a three-year-old child who could’ve been seriously injured in the crash.
The victim now has to pay out of their own insurance due to the perpetrator’s actions.
The black Peugeot was seized and the driver is awaiting a court appearance for his numerous driving offences.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp