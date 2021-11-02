A murder investigation has been launched and an arrest made following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man in Doncaster
You may also like
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Isleworth
On Wednesday, 28 April at 9.16pm, police were called to the A4, junction with Thornbury Road, Isleworth following reports of a collision between a car and...
A second man has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Renato Geci in Hounslow
Jason Sebran, 37 of Freemans Court, Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex was arrested on Friday, 2 April. He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on...
Maidstone woman who spat at police jailed
A Maidstone woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison just a day after kicking and spitting at police. Karen Thompson was arrested after subjecting...
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have scooped a top award in one of the regional finals of the largest rescue competitions in the world. Firefighters from...
Exclusive Portsmouth Pub opens Function Room for City’s Homeless
A kind-hearted Landlord and Landlady have decided to open up their function room this Thursday and Friday for the city’s homeless. Philanthropic...
Appeal to identify potential witnesses to an aggravated burglary in Southampton
Is this you? Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at an address on West End Road between 10am and 11am on Friday 11 September are keen to speak to...
Murder investigation launched in Penzance
Police were called to Drift Service Reservoir near Penzance at 4pm on Thursday 18 February following reports that a body had been seen in the water. Emergency...
Homes have been evacuated after police and firefighters were called to a blaze
No one has been injured in the incident which has left one house damaged by fire and others affected by smoke in the roof space in Farnborough Road, Clifton...
Seventh arrest made in Yateley attempt murder investigation
Officers investigating an attempted murder in Yateley have arrested a seventh person. Police were called just after 3.30pm on Tuesday 16 March to reports of a...
Four people who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old NHS worker because he lived in south Newham have been found guilty of murder
Mohammad Jalloh, 19 of Watt Street, Wapping; Vagnei Colubali, 23 of Suffolk Road, Enfield; David Ture, 19 of Bloomsbury Street, Camden and a 17-year-old male...
A homeless couple have been charged in connection with a burglary in Wokingham
A man and woman have been charged in connection with a burglary in Wokingham. Andrew Guard, aged 32 of no fixed abode was charged with one count each of...
Portsmouth Tourist Attraction Closure due to Unforeseen Circumstances
One of Portsmouth’s iconic local tourist attractions has been temporarily closed today due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The HMS Warrior...
Two confirmed cases in the UK of coronavirus in Newcastle
The chief medical officer for England has confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The...
Beach warned issued over High tide at Camber Sands
High tide at Camber Sands is expected at 2.56pm today. Stay safe. Read the signs, follow the advice & stay aware of your surroundings. Coastal staff will...
Police were called to reports that a building on Vittoria Street in Hockley, Birmingham had collapsed just before 6pm this evening (8 May). It’s understood...
Collision on the M3 Motorway Eastbound sees Part Closure by Police and Long Delays
Police have shut part of the M3 motorway following a multi-vehicle accident near Winchester The M3 eastbound between junctions 12 and junction 11 has seen two...
Wellington was arrested and charged with being part of a gang supplying cocaine from London to the Nottingham area. Wellington pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2020
A Nottingham man has had his jail sentence increased following an intervention by the then Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP. Francis...
12 teams consist of around 90 highly trained officerswork alongside the Met’s Public Protection teams
The Predatory Offender Units (POU) was launched in November last year and have since arrested more than 2,150 ‘high harm’ offenders. These include 1,312...
Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in France released with no further action
No further police action is being taken against a man arrested at a French port on suspicion of terrorism offences last week. A 37-year-old British national...
Second arrest made over Jodie murder
A second arrest has been made as detectives continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in Romford. A male was arrested in London...
The victim of afatal assault in Lambeth in July has been named as police continue to appeal for witnesses and information.
Although formal identification awaits, detectives are now able to name the victim as Mauricio Nascimento, aged 44, who was also known as ‘Maurice’ and was from...
A misconduct hearing found that a former Detective sergeant would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer
The hearing, held on Wednesday, 25 August, found that former Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 31, of the East Area Command Unit, breached the...
A man has died after a collision on the A26 at Eridge, near Crowborough
Police were called at 2.24pm on Tuesday (December 1) to reports of a collision involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a blue Ford Fiesta. A 44-year-old man...
Fire Crew called to Chimney Fire in Bembridge
An Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Crew stationed at Sandown have been called out to deal with Chimney Fire in Bembridge this evening. The crew was...