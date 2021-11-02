BREAKING DONCASTER SOUTH YORKSHIRE

A murder investigation has been launched and an arrest made following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man in Doncaster

November 2, 2021
1 Min Read
An investigation has been launched following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man on Catherine Street in Doncaster yesterday morning (Monday 1 November).
The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. A post mortem is yet to be carried out.
A 38-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 254 of 1 November, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
