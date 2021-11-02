Two drug dealers stopped on Aldershot Road in Guildford have been sentenced
Sonny Lucas, 30, of Silverdale Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, 28 October.
Hollands and Lucas were arrested on 7 January 2019 after officers stopped the taxi they were in on Aldershot Road in Guildford. On approaching the vehicle, officers noticed there was a strong smell of cannabis from within the vehicle and both passengers, Hollands and Lucas, admitted to smoking the drug before getting in the taxi.
Officers then conducted a search of Hollands and Lucas and discovered Hollands was concealing numerous wraps of cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin. Officers also seized three mobile phones and a large amount of cash from the pair. Mobile phone records showed several text messages linking Lucas to the supply of drugs. Hollands and Lucas were both arrested for two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Detective Constable Rachel Moss, who investigated the case, said: “We’re committed to tackling drug dealing in Surrey and this result demonstrates those who bring drugs into our local communities will face serious consequences. We proactively patrol the county to disrupt the supply of drugs and encourage members of the public to get in touch if they’re worried about the issue in their area.”