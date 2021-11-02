Four Thames Valley Police officers who chased, tackled and arrested a marauding terrorist who murdered three people in a frenzied knife attack in Reading have been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards
Their superb actions will now be celebrated alongside those of colleagues from across England and Wales at the prestigious Annual Police Bravery Awards in December.
His precise instructions allowed nearby, unarmed uniformed response officers PC Steele, PC King, and Sgt Watkinson, to make their way by car to the top of Friar Street. They saw Saadalah running towards them, and despite not knowing if he was still armed, got out of their cars, chased him, rugby tackled him to the floor, restrained and arrested him.
Craig O’Leary, Chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said: “The phrase ‘hero’ is often bandied about far too easily. But these fabulous four officers are just that. Complete and utter heroes. This man was a terrorist. These officers were unarmed and stopped him in his tracks before he could cause anyone else any harm.
“The actions of James – who let’s not forget was off duty – Iain and the two Liams were exemplary and in the highest standards and traditions of the British police service. They acted selflessly and with immense bravery in order to protect the public from the possibility of further attacks. We could not be prouder of them.”
The quartet will join colleagues from across the country at the prestigious 2021 National Police Bravery Awards in December. The Awards are sponsored by Police Mutual.
Khairi Saadallah pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in November 2020. The judge determined that the attack was conducted for a terrorist purpose, sentencing Saadalah to a whole life tariff without eligibility for parole for each count of murder, and 24 years’ imprisonment for each count of attempted murder.