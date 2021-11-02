Two Greater Manchester Police officers who arrested a dangerous man armed with knives and a meat cleaver have been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards
In March 2021, PC Simon Toft and PC Alicia Snowden attended a call from a pharmacy in Woodley where they said an armed robbery was in progress. A man had entered the premises in possession of a hammer, and was threatening staff with a knife. A further call was received that the man had left the pharmacy and had assaulted a member of the public while she was sitting in her car.
PC Toft had no time to brief PC Snowden, who had just finished her first five weeks of tutor phase with PC Toft.
Without hesitation, PC Snowden ran towards the male and kicked the pole and base out of the way while continuing to shout instructions to him. The male was Tasered several times, as he was still reaching for knives that had fallen out of his pocket and was also trying to grab a meat cleaver that was in his backpack.
Eventually PC Snowden was able to put handcuffs on the man, while still giving him firm and clear instructions.
Greater Manchester Police Federation Chair Stu Berry said: “This was a real team effort, which enabled the quick arrest of the subject and ensured nobody got injured.
“This was a dangerous, dynamic and escalating situation and for Alicia in particular it was so soon into her service as a police officer. She deserves high praise for how she handled her self and her actions that day. As does Simon – for both his outstanding police work and how he cared and guided his colleague.
As nominees, PC Toft and PC Snowden will attend an awards ceremony in London on 9 December.