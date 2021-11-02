A man who was caught dealing drugs in Bournemouth town centre has been jailed
A dealer from Chatham who cycled around the town selling drugs has been sentenced to five years seven months’ imprisonment. Daniel Edwards, formerly of Dock...
Man left critical after Hounslow stabbing
A teenager, 19 years of age, is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in #Hounslow. Met Police say they were called to reports of a...
Man named in North Cheam fatal
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in North Cheam, Sutton, have named the man who died. Police were called to reports of a pedestrian in collision with...
Maidstone Graveyard in Lockdown after Sex attack
Officers from Kent Police have placed a Graveyard in lockdown after a sex attack took place on Thursday evening. Police say that a man was raped in the...
Arrest after man hit with hammer outside his home
A 48-year-old was hit in the head with a hammer after being confronted outside his home. Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack and are...
Man remains in custody after chemical alert in Suffolk
Police investigating the discovery of chemicals in a property this afternoon (Sunday 28 July) have reduced the initial cordon put in place. Officers had reason...
Anastasia last seen wearing black tracksuit. Nathan last seen wearing dark grey Adidas tracksuit
Have you seen missing 15 yr old Anastasia Lukyanova and 17 yr old Nathan Chaplin? Last seen #BishopsStortford 11am (Mon 21 Sep). Anastasia last seen wearing...
Man arrested at Tesco after being found with a firearm
Police say that a man was arrested after he was found in possession of a knife, a firearm and a quantity of powder near Tesco in General Gordon Square In...
A 60-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Maria Howarth in Sheffield last September
David Bestwick, of Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since Monday 22 February, charged with murdering Maria. The court...
Police Dog Polly finds assault suspect hiding in garden
A teenager suspected of a violent domestic assault in Polegate was found hiding by Police Dog Polly. Around 2.30am on Saturday 11 July, police received several...
Murder Probe launched in West Ealing
West Ealing, London Sunday 24th November 2091 Police were called at 1.18am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of an injured male outside West Ealing BR Station...
Fire crew tackle blaze in Crawley Down
Fire crews from Crawley and East Grinstead are dealing with a fire on Wallage Lane, Crawley Down. A Command Support Unit from West Sussex fire and a water...
Four charged over Maidstone murder
Four people have been charged by detectives investigating a suspicious death in Maidstone. A 21-year-old man died in the town centre following a disturbance...
Police Manhunt after Teenager School Girl Grabbed on Bus
Officers investigating a report that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus have released an image of a man they would like to speak with. The girl is...
100 people self evacuated as Eight fire engines and sixty firefighters tackled tower block ablaze in Kennington
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Otto Street in Kennington. The whole of a flat on the first floor was damaged by fire...
Sixteen year old boy charged with Bexley Road Rage Murder
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Ben Lines in Bexley have charged a teenage boy with murder. The 16-year-old was charged with murder...
Woking Crack dealer jailed for three years
A Woking drug dealer is behind bars for three years and four months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis at...
First Dates waitress Laura tests positive for Coronavirus working as a paramedic
First Dates waitress Laura Tott tests has tested positive for Coronavirus after working for the London Ambulance service as a paramedic Laura became fully...
First Picture of Man Tommy Bakeer who Died taking Drugs at Mutiny
First Picture of the Father of one named by friends and family as First Picture of Man Tommy Bakeer (Tommy Cowan) who Died taking Drugs at Mutiny from West...
UPDATED:Met Police launches second Murder investigation after 16 year old boy stabbed to death in Stockwell
An investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Lambeth. Police were called at around 11.45 pm on Monday, 5 July, to a...
Bogus council and fire safety officials have been approaching home owners to fraudulently sell them fire safety services in light of the recent tragedy at...
Teenager charged with Murder of Abiola Olalekan Akerele
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Abiola Olalekan Akerele in Newham on 29 November. The name charged has been named as Rayhan Yasin...
Fatal Ilford stab victim made last dying phone call to his uncle to say he wasn’t going to make it
Police were called at 10.20pm on Tuesday, 19 November to Fullwell Avenue, Ilford, following reports of a fight outside a residential building. Officers...
A man who threw acid at a junior doctor in Brighton, leaving her with life-changing injuries, has pleaded guilty at court
A medical student who heavily disguised himself as a woman before throwing acid at a junior doctor in Brighton has pleaded guilty at court. Milad Rouf, 25...