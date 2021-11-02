BOURNEMOUTH BREAKING DORSET

A man who was caught dealing drugs in Bournemouth town centre has been jailed

November 2, 2021
Fahim Mohamed, aged 21 and of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Friday 29 October 2021 after admitting two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug at an earlier hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.
He received an 18-month prison sentence for the Bournemouth offences and was also jailed for a further 81 months for drug offences in the Hull area, meaning Mohamed was sentenced to a total of eight years and three months in prison.
On Thursday 10 October 2019, officers witnessed the defendant, who had previously been seen involved in suspected drug deals in the area, approach a group of known drug users in the area of Old Christchurch Road. He was seen walking up Old Christchurch Road a short time later and was detained by police for a search.
Officers suspected he was storing something in his mouth and told Mohamed to open it. As he did, he spat out a number of wraps containing suspected class A drugs. A total of 34 wraps were seized and found to contain heroin and crack cocaine.
A further search was carried out at an address in Old Christchurch Road that was linked to the defendant and a small quantity of herbal cannabis was located as well as rolls of cling film wrap.
Police Constable Stuart Grant, of the Bournemouth South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We recognise the impact the supply of class A drugs has on our local communities and the concern it causes for residents. That is why we are committed to doing all we can to disrupt the activities of those involved in the supply chain.
“We will continue to take action against drug dealers such as Fahim Mohamed and we would urge members of the public with information about drug related activity in their area to please report it to us at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.”
