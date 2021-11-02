Officers in Sheffield are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection to an incident in an Asda store
A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of another man in Brighton in September last year
On Wednesday (October 21), following a trial lasting just over three weeks at Brighton Crown Court, the jury found Italian kitchen porter Francesco D’Agostino...
Man dies on A130 near Chelmsford after collision involving a car and motorbike
Officers from Essex Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June). Police say they expect the road to remain closed into this evening until...
Witness appeal following family gold burglary in West Molesley
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at an address in West Molesley on Thursday 1 April. A number of items were taken, including...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a robbery in Poole
. It is reported that at around 5.30pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 a man aged in his 20s, who was driving a van, stopped to park on Arne Avenue when five men...
A murder investigation has been launched after a stabbing in Salford
Police were called shortly after 8.15pm on Wednesday 21 April to a report of a stabbing on Peveril Road. A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a stab...
Search launched after “Mayday Call” is sent over VHF Radio system
A search involving Cowes lifeboat two of the Isle of Wight Coastguard search and rescue teams and the Cowes Harbourmaster has been launched this evening. Teams...
A landlord has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds by a judge for illegally letting out an outbuilding for more than three years
A landlord has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds by a judge for illegally letting out an outbuilding for more than three years. Paul Vig admitted failing...
Drugs worth more than £120,000 were seized including £60,000 of prescription medicine, £21,000 of cocaine and £40,000 of heroin.
More than 200 people have been arrested in the Met’s largest crackdown on County Lines in a single week. These individuals were arrested by officers as part of...
Op Cleveland is a targeted approach to violence and drug related offences in the West Croydon Area
A robust and intelligence led approach is being taken in the area by a team of dedicated officers focused on bringing offenders to justice that are committing...
Manhunt launched for trio suspected of stealing excavator in Maidstone
Investigators are issuing CCTV images in connection with the theft of an excavator in Maidstone. On 13 March 2021, a Samsung digger was reported...
Four Arrested in Portsmouth after Sex Trade Raid
Police have made four arrests last night in connection with a modern day slavery operation linked to the sex trade. Officers from the serious and organised...
Concern for welfare of missing man Mark Renshaw
Police are concerned for the welfare of Mark Renshaw, who is missing from Hove. The 39-year-old man was last seen at 11am on Wednesday (October 21) and is...
Police are asking drivers for help in there search for missing Pensioner Sheila Ratcliffe
Officers have asked for motorists to check their dashcam footage for if they were travelling on the M20 at J10 towards Bad Munstereifel Road, towards the...
The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in a London hospital
Dashcam footage is sought by officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit following an incident in which a man sustained serious injuries. ...
#WANTED:Do you know where Abdul Rahiim is he’s wanted for a number of burglaries?
The 26-year-old is wanted on suspicion of burglaries in the Selly Oak area. If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact West...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision in Gravesend
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision in Gravesend. The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday 14 June 2019 on Old Road...
Scaffolders escape serious injury after trailer breaks from Lorry
Two scaffolder workers have escape serious injury after a lorry trailer uncoupled it’s self whilst traveling up hill and ploughed into the rear of the...
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man from east London
Hussam Bashraheil was last seen in the Poplar area on Thursday, 14 January. The 21-year-old was reported missing in February. Officers from the Central...
Firefighter killed in tragic road traffic collision
A 31-year-old Staffordshire firefighter who died following a collision in Newhaven has been named as Alex Taylor. Mr Taylor, who was from Penkridge, Stafford...
UPDATED:Police and Paramedics called to Sudbury Hill station following reports of a shooting
Sudbury Hill Station and surrounding roads in Harrow have been cordoned off after a gun had been fired with a person being wounded this evening. Police and...
Police are warning against fraudsters claiming to be collecting on-the-spot fines for breaches of the government’s coronavirus guidelines
Police are warning against fraudsters claiming to be collecting on-the-spot fines for breaches of the government’s coronavirus guidelines. Officers were...
Witnesses are being sought to two kburglaries which took place in Ashford
Witnesses are being sought to two burglaries which took place in Ashford. A silver BMW 3 Series was reported stolen after keys were taken from a house in...
Family reunited after car stolen with owner’s children inside
Two teenage boys are currently in custody on suspicion of kidnap after a car was stolen earlier today (20 February) with the owner’s two children still...
Man sentenced for burglary High Wycombe
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for burglary. Kevin McCormick, aged 52, of no fixed abode...