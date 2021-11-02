BREAKING SHEFFIELD SOUTH YORKSHIRE

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection to an incident in an Asda store

November 2, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Police received a report on 13 October 2021 at 8:34pm of threats made to a security guard in the Asda store on Wordsworth Avenue in Sheffield.
It is alleged that a man threatened the worker during a verbal altercation.
Extensive enquiries have been taking place, and officers are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.
Do you recognise him? If you can help please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/158677/21.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp