A police dog and his handler have been praised for their bravery and commitment following an incident in Doncaster last month
A man who has been exposed as a suspected pedophile called Police advising he was going to find the man who exposed him and do him some harm over the weekend...
Burglar remanded after house break in Westerham
Burglary suspect charged and remanded over break-in near Westerham A burglary suspect has been charged and remanded in custody over a break-in alleged to have...
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Haringey
Officers from the Met police are working at the scene of a stabbing that took palce at around 3.20pm in Lansdowne Rd, #Haringey #N17. A man, thought to be...
USAR Fire Crews search Bunker following breaking and Metal Theft in Portsmouth
Hampshire Fire Urban search and Rescue Fire Crews have been called in to check a decommissioned fuel bunkers in the Portsmouth today. The team was mobilised...
The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries
The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries. Paul Perkins was...
Murder Probe launched in West Ealing
West Ealing, London Sunday 24th November 2091 Police were called at 1.18am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of an injured male outside West Ealing BR Station...
Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were sexually assaulted in an east London park
Officers believe the two attacks, which were carried out on separate occasions, were committed by the same man. At around 11:30hrs on Monday, 14...
Detectives name Deptford Stab Victim
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Deptford have named the victim as 22-year-old Shevaun Sorrell from Deptford. Police was called on...
Multi Vehicle Collision Closes M27 Eastbound Between Junction One and Two
Hampshire Police have closed all lanes on the Eastbound carriage on the M27 Near Southampton this morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene just after...
The A303 in Somerset is closed westbound between A356 (Norton sub Hamdon) and A358 (Horton Cross). This is due to a multi-vehicle collision just past South...
Reigate police station forced to close
The front counter at Reigate Police Station has been closed after woman attended 2.20pm 9/12 with a self harm injury to her arm. The woman has been rushed to...
Traffic Collision Causes Queues in Lake
Traffic is building near Lake this afternoon following a crash on the Sandown Road. Motorists are reporting stationary traffic in both directions outside the...
Brings a whole new meaning to 57 varieties as dealer is jailed
A Gillingham dealer who hid class A drugs in a novelty tomato soup can has been sentenced to seven and half years’ imprisonment. Abdul Dahir was arrested...
A serious collision involving a car and motorcycle has closed the M27 motorway westbound from junction 9 at Park Gate. The westbound carriageway of the...
A31 Closed After Serious Three Vehicle Collision in the New Forest
A Serious collision has closed a the A31 near Stoney Cross Emergency services have rushed to the scene on the A31 eastbound after the incident, which happened...
Lifeboat launched to reports of an unconscious angler onboard a charter in the Solent
Bembridge RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat launched at 10.44am following the report of an unconscious angler onboard a charter angling boat off Seaview. RNLB...
Woman detained by Police in Ryde after falling into Traffic
Police have been called to Union Street in Ryde on the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Sunday ). The incident involved a drunk woman who suffers with mental...
Richard Bolder of Fathoms Reach, Hayling Island has been jailed for four years and three months
A 28 year-old man has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for a GBH assault and a separate count of battery, which took place on Hayling...
Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following an investigation by Thames Valley Police
Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after a teenager was stabbed to death at a Reading beauty spot. The...
PC Andrew Harper’s Killers’ Sentences Remain Will Not Change After Appeal
The sentences handed down to PC Andrew Harper’s killers remain unchanged after challenges at the Court of Appeal. Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and...
Police officers on the Isle of Wight along with colleagues from Trading Standards are reminding people to be vigilant after possible rogue trader activity on...
Dagenham Argos in Police lockdown after Teen scooter stabbing
An Argos store was thrown into Police lockdown on Monday evening after a teenager was brutally stabbed. Staff at the store attempted to render first aid after...
Teenager due in court over Battersea Murder
A 16-year-old male will appear in court today, Friday, 31 May accused of the murder of a man in Battersea. The teenager – who is from Wandsworth – was arrested...
Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from #HemelHempstead
Isaiah, aged 17, was last seen on Tuesday 20 July. He is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build. He has short black hair and brown eyes...